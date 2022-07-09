10 underrated series available on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video

For some time now, television series have become one of the pillars of entertainment, where millions of people end up hooked on one or more titles season after season.

This has increased greatly with the arrival of streaming, finding us with most of the most prominent titles launching exclusively on the streaming platform of the day.

However, with so much interesting product, there are times that, either because it goes unnoticed or because it is overshadowed by the most outstanding series, certain titles are relegated to the background and even become very little valued despite being quite good.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we review 10 unfairly underrated series you can watch on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

skins

Year : 2007

: 2007 Duration : 7 seasons

: 7 seasons directors : Jamie Brittain and Bryan Elsley

: Jamie Brittain and Bryan Elsley Gender : Dramatic comedy

: Dramatic comedy Platform: Netflix

Created by Jamie Brittain and Bryan Elsley, Skins is a dramatic comedy starring, among others, Kaya Scodelario, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Dempsie, Hannah Murray, Mike Bailey, and April Pearson.

It tells the story of several groups of British teenagers trying to navigate their messy lives in Bristol, South West England.

From the darkest and most challenging parts of their lives (dealing with drugs, sex, mental health issues, family, and bullying), young people try to find some level of comfort with each other, but often end up affecting each other in tragic ways.

YOU ARE THE WORST

Year : 2014

: 2014 Duration : 5 seasons

: 5 seasons Director : Stephen Falck

: Stephen Falck Gender : Romantic comedy

: Romantic comedy Platform: Disney+

Don’t let the title fool you. You are the worst it is a very good series unfairly underrated that you can find in the Disney Plus catalog.

Created by Stephen Falk, the series stars Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges, Kether Donohue, Todd Robert Anderson, Allan McLeod and Janet Varney, among others.

It tells the story of Jimmy, a pretentious and selfish English writer who meets Gretchen, a dishonest and manipulative publicist, at his ex-girlfriend’s wedding.

After a one night stand, they both begin to develop feelings for each other and, despite their absolute distaste for love, we see how this extremely toxic and self-destructive couple decide to try to have a romantic relationship.

ATLANTA

Year : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 2 seasons

: 2 seasons Director : Donald Glover

: Donald Glover Gender : Dramatic comedy

: Dramatic comedy Platform: Disney+

Between the most underrated series we have Atlantaa dramatic comedy created by and starring Donald Glover that is available on Disney Plus.

Its plot follows the story of two African-American cousins ​​who navigate the rap scene in the city of Atlanta and their efforts to improve their lives and the lives of their families.

THE OA

Year : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 2 seasons

: 2 seasons Director : Zal ​​Batmanglij and Brit Marling

: Zal ​​Batmanglij and Brit Marling Gender : Psychological thriller

: Psychological thriller Platform: Netflix

within the unfairly underrated series we have The OAone of many canceled Netflix series that should have a second chance.

Created by Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, the series features actors Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Gibson, Ian Alexander, Will Brill and Brendan Meyer, among others.

When a blind young woman named Prairie Johnson suddenly disappears from her small town, her family is torn apart. However, seven years later, she reappears under mysterious circumstances, and everyone seems happy to have her back.

His return is considered to be a true miracle, but something is strange: Not only does Prairie refuse to tell anyone where she has been for the last seven years or what happened to her, but the town is also stunned to discover that she is no longer blind.. This is our review of The OA.

Banshee

Year : 2013

: 2013 Duration : 4 seasons

: 4 seasons directors : David Schickler and Jonathan Tropper

: David Schickler and Jonathan Tropper Gender : Action

: Action Platform: HBO Max

Created by David Schickler and Jonathan Tropper, Banshees is an action series starring, among others, Antony Starr, Rus Blackwell, Hoon Lee, Matt Servitto and Demetrius Grosse.

Its plot follows an enigmatic and anonymous ex-convict who, upon release from prison after a 15-year sentence for stealing $15 million in diamonds for a Russian mob boss, heads to the small town of Banshee, Pennsylvania.

Once there, the thief assumes the identity of a murdered sheriff to attend to some unfinished business unmolestedeven when he is being hunted by the mobsters he betrayed in the past.

dark

Year : 2017

: 2017 directors : Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

: Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese Duration : 3 seasons

: 3 seasons Gender : Science fiction

: Science fiction Platform: Netflix

Although he has his legion of followers, Dark it’s also among the unfairly underrated series available right now.

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the series stars Louis Hofmann, Anna König, Roland Wolf, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel and Sebastian Rudolph, among others.

Its plot is located in the German city of Winden, which becomes the scene of paranormal events due to the mysterious disappearance of children.

Little by little, a convoluted plot is formed that will make more and more sense as we get closer to its outcome. Here we leave you our review of Dark.

THE GOOD PLACE

Year : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 4 seasons

: 4 seasons Director : Michael Schur

: Michael Schur Gender : Comedy

: Comedy Platform: Netflix

Another of the unfairly underrated series it is The Good Placea hilarious comedy starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, and Jameela Jamil, among others.

Its plot follows Eleanor Shellstrop, a young woman who has just passed away and appears in the afterlife, who is sent by the angel Michael to the good side for her exemplary behavior in life.

The problem is that There has been a bureaucratic error and Eleanor has been wrong, so the young woman must hide her true nature while trying to be a better person in order to be worthy of residing on the good side..

THE WONDERFUL MRS. MAISEL

Year : 2017

: 2017 Duration : 4 seasons

: 4 seasons Director : Amy Sherman-Palladino

: Amy Sherman-Palladino Gender : Comedy

: Comedy PlatformAmazon

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is another underrated series that is really worth watching.

This fun comedy features actors Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle and Kevin Pollak, among others.

The series is set in the late 1950s and tells the story of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a Jewish-American housewife who finds her life turned upside down when her husband Joel suddenly dumps her for his secretary.

Having to face the harsh reality of her situation, Midge embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a drunken incident leads her to reinvent herself as a comedian. as she deals with being a single mother in 1950s New York.

THE DIRECTOR

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season

: 1 season Director : Amanda Peet

: Amanda Peet Gender : Dramatic comedy

: Dramatic comedy Platform: Netflix

Created by Amanda Peet The director is a Netflix miniseries starring Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban, Everly Carganilla and Ron Crawford, among others.

It tells the story of Ji-Yoon, a woman who becomes the first non-white woman to head the English department of a prestigious university.

Faced with a department facing cutbacks and a lack of students, Principal Ji-Yoon promises to make changes that will improve the situation.

SUPER STORE

Year : 2015

: 2015 Duration : 6 seasons

: 6 seasons Director : Justin Spitzer

: Justin Spitzer Gender : Comedy

: Comedy platforms: Netflix, Amazon

Created by Justin Spitzer store is a hilarious comedy starring, among others, America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Mark McKinney, Colton Dunn, Kaliko Kauahi and Nico Santos.

your plot revolves around a peculiar family of employees in a large store contemplating the day to day at workwhere they will experience the most hilarious situations.

The first five seasons of Superstore are currently available in the Amazon Prime Video catalogue, while the entire series can already be seen on Netflix Spain.

Until our review of these 10 unfairly underrated series you can watch on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. If you want other recommendations, here we leave you these top series and movies that you can watch for free on Pluto TV without paying a single euro.