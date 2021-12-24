Curiosities about the career of the leading actress of Don’t Look Up, from December 24th on Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence is the protagonist of Don’t Look Up. The film, which has just landed on Netflix, is directed by the Oscar winner Adam McKay. Next to Lawrence we find a stellar cast, composed among others by Leonardo Dicaprio And Meryl Streep. The film tells the story of two humble astronomers, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, who set out on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth. Among the actors, we also find Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

Jennifer Lawrence: 10 unmissable curiosities about the lead actress of Don’t Look Up

Jennifer began her acting career by starring in the sitcom The Bill Engvall Show , where she played Lauren, the eldest daughter of the protagonists.

In 2008, he won the Marcello Mastroianni prize at the Venice Film Festival thanks to his interpretation in the film The Burning Plain .

The first Oscar nomination comes in 2011 with the film A cold winter .

. Rolling Stone magazine called her the most talented young actress in all of America.

In 2013, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress thanks to The positive side . The actress becomes the youngest to have won an Oscar in the Best Actress category.

To better prepare for the role of Katniss Everdeen in Hunger Games he took classes in archery, running, fighting, tree climbing, yoga and pilates.

Jennifer Lawrence has become great friends with stars like Amy Schumer, Adele and Emma Stone

The artist revealed that his favorite films include Midnight in Paris, I Heart Huckabees, Old School and The Big Lebowski.

On the set of Don’t Look Up , a tooth broke and due to the pandemic she was unable to go to the dentist. He shot the film without the tooth until the end of filming.

After three years away from the cinema, the actress landed on Netflix with Don't Look Up and will star in the biopic Mob Girl, directed by Paolo Sorrentino.