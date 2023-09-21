10 unpronounceable character names in science-fiction movies

of World Science fiction It is rich and compelling for many reasons. This genre has given us some of the most beautiful and interesting stories ever told, with the most original and rich characters as protagonists. Science fiction has also created beautiful, delicate and cosmic names that are sometimes used in real life as well. But that is not always the case.

After all, this genre is considered exotic and futuristic, which means there must be some things about it that audiences don’t understand. Sometimes that means there are a ton of names that have left viewers scratching their heads. Here are the names of some science-fiction characters that are practically unpronounceable for English speakers.

Sebat Ke Liluminai Lekataariba-Lamina-Tchai Ekbat

fifth element Milla Jovovich wisely came up with a cool nickname for the character. Leeloo is one of the supreme beings in the universe, so it makes sense that mere mortals would have difficulty pronouncing her name. She is a very rich character, and despite her initial weakness, Leeloo’s physical strength and fighting skills make her a force to be reckoned with.

As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, she finds herself on a mission to retrieve the four elemental stones which, when combined, are the only thing that can stop the impending destruction. She joins forces with the main character, Korben Dallas and in the process, she not only helps save the universe but also grows up herself. She learns about human nature, compassion, faith, and love, overcomes the trauma of the way she was created, and even discovers romance. Although he is disillusioned with the knowledge of what humans are capable of, since he is an emotional being at his core, he eventually realizes their redeeming qualities.

yautja

Cruel The species actually has a name in the franchise. The technical term for the species is Yautja. With the starting letter Y, this already makes it difficult, so it’s no wonder why this species is easy to identify as a predator. This is so common that the 2018 film Cruel Joked about how humans named this species Predator, despite having predatory characteristics, because it sounds good. is different from Foreigner Fans of the franchise xenomorph, Predator, are unlikely to refer to the species by their proper name.

slartibartfast

in the 2005 film The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, one character that stands out is Slartibartfast. His enthusiastic personality definitely matches his confusing but interesting name. She is from a planet called Magrathea, and her job is as a planetary designer. On Earth, he is credited with the impeccable creation of the Norway Fjords. Slartibartfast is later recruited into an interstellar mission when Arthur Dent and Ford Prefect find themselves as the line of defense against the chaos of the universe’s impending destruction.

Then the beloved character uncovers a surprising truth about Earth’s role as a supercomputer. In addition to his talent at his profession, Slartibartfast’s absurdist humor and deep insight into the absurdity of existence make him stand out as a character in this already incredible and compelling universe.

Mittha’Rao’Nurudo

Mittha’Rao’Nurudo, born Kivu’Rao’Nuru (honestly, not useful at all), comes up with a handy nickname for those who want an easy way to refer to him. want to find. Thrown awayAs he is known, he was a Chiss male officer of the Chiss Ascendancy and a Grand Admiral in the Imperial Navy, during the era of the Galactic Empire. Her blue skin and distinctive set of red eyes really make her stand out from the crowd.

Thrawn was known for being an extremely intelligent strategist. His motto was that to win in war one must know one’s enemy. So, unlike many people star wars universe, he devoted his time to studying art and philosophy, adopting a more patient approach to situations that would likely soon take a violent turn. While Thrawn has not appeared in any films yet, the character is being set up as the lead villain for Dave Filoni’s upcoming film. star wars film.

Podok’draba’takat sap’de’recti nik’linke’ti’ki’wef’nik’neswef’li’kake

This is where Paodok’Draba’Takat Sap’De’Rekti Nik’Linke’Ti’ Ki’Vef’Nik’NeSevef’Li’Kek, or Paodok’Draba’Takat for short. But honestly, everyone should only use Pao if they want people to understand what they’re really talking about. It’s not just English speakers who have difficulty pronouncing this incredibly long and difficult name. As fans will know, star wars In the movies, different species from different worlds have specific languages, and these specific names don’t roll off anyone’s tongue.

Pao was a Drebraton soldier who served as a command in the Coalition to Restore the Republic during the Galactic Civil War and participated in the Battle of Scarif. He was a great soldier and a great engineer, and as long as you get over his unpronounceable name, he can be a very entertaining character.

URoRRu’R’R

Don’t even try with this, it’s not worth it. URoRRuR’R’R first appeared in the 1977 film star wars, Episode IV – A New Hope, and since then, people have struggled to say his name. A Tuscon and a natural leader, URoRRuR’R’R excelled in marksmanship and hunting.

When it came to battle, he was also very adept in hand-to-hand combat. What distinguished him from most of his Tuscan peers was that he was not afraid of machines. He wasn’t afraid to handle them and knew how to use them to his advantage, which made him one of the most dangerous and good at his job.

diva plavalguna

It’s a good thing that we can refer to Plavalguna as Diva because otherwise it would be very difficult to name her, and she is a character that deserves to be talked about in detail. For starters, she was the contact Leeloo had to meet with in order to obtain the stone in the beginning. fifth element, Apart from being a vital part of the main mission in the film, the diva is talented beyond words. His incredible performance is praised by dignitaries all over the universe.

Sadly, this could not save him from an unfortunate end. At the Opera Hall, during an impressive performance, which was to be his last, he was shot in the stomach while on stage. Nevertheless, she remained loyal until her last breath and shared the location of the stones with Korben before it was too late.

Maschinenmensch

Capital This is the kind of movie that only true sci-fi buffs would see. For those readers who haven’t seen it, this 1927 German film based on Thea von Harbaugh’s novel of the same name is a phenomenal piece of art. All fans of science fiction should give it a try as it is one of the pioneering films of that genre. Fair warning: this is a silent film, so it may take some getting used to, but it’s definitely worth a watch.

Maschinenmensch, which translates to Machine-Human, is a robot portrayed by German actress Brigitte Helm. She was created by one of the main characters, the inventor Rotwang, as a way to deal with the demise of his lover Hel. However, throughout the film, her purpose extends far beyond helping this tortured scientist deal with his grief. Once an inventor finds a way to transfer people’s likenesses to a robot, it becomes capable of impersonating other people almost perfectly. Hopefully, it was interesting enough that people wanted to see one of the first feature-length science fiction films.

prostatenik vogon jeltz

Prostatnik Vogon Jeltz is a hilarious depiction of bureaucracy. Even his name is hard to pronounce. Instead of simply handling the front desk for a company, they represented the space bureaucracy, making everything more inconvenient. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy However, there was so much more to this character, and his naturally indifferent demeanor is incredibly useful for the task assigned to him.

When he entered civil service, Jeltz was selected to lead the Constructor Fleet on the scheduled demolition of Earth to make way for hyperspace bypass. His rotten and deformed body complemented his angry personality, although his thick skin made him suitable for his position.

Vuk

you almost forgot himTea X-Men: Dark Phoenix There were aliens. The villain of the last proper film of the 20th Century Fox X-Men film series was an alien played by Jessica Chastain. The name of this character is Vuk. Putting aside the fact that calling it wrong might seem like an unfair interpretation, it appears that the character’s name was added late via ADR, so it’s difficult to even remember the character’s name. It was really a waste of the concept and the actress Jessica Chastain used on a character named Vuk.