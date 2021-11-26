10 useful things to buy for less than 50 euros on Black Friday

Today is finally the day of Black Friday / Black-Friday-2021-when-does-Italy-start-offers-how-it-works] and on the world’s most popular digital store will be available beyond 2 million discounted products.

As every year, it is better to leave prepared so as not to miss that “piece” that you have been looking for for some time. With dizzying discounts, up to one savings of 100-150 euros By product, Black Friday is a highly anticipated event.

In this article we will try to direct you to those useful purchases and often left in the background compared to the crazy expenses that are made for pure taste. Did we really need a juicer to drink fruit juice? Maybe not. Here then 10 useful purchases to do on Black Friday spending less than 50 €.

The rules of this list will be few and simple: the products are in order of savings, or how much they cost less than their original price. They are divided into categories, so as to facilitate reading; provide, in order to have access to the discount, to subscribe to the advantageous Amazon Prime service. Non-subscribers can activate a 30-day free trial to take advantage of the offers.

10 unmissable useful purchases with less than 50 euros

If you have been looking forward to owning a smart home management device, these are the perfect days, in fact Amazon guarantees the best elevating savings on its brand products. Let’s start immediately with electronics and Amazon products. To view the offer price is required login to the Amazon Prime account.

Echo electronics

Echo Show 5 (1st generation, 2019 model) with Alexa compatible smart bulb. The offer is also compatible with the other bundles.

Original price: 104,98 €

Special price: € 44.99

With a saving of 57% (-59.99 €) you can control your home from a screen: calendar, microphone and video management for your privacy, movies and music.

Echo Dot (4th generation). The offer is also compatible with the other bundles.

Original price: 72,98 €

Special price: € 24.99

With a saving of 59% (-42.99 €) you can manage all the devices to have a smart home: other Echo devices, lamps, shutters, even electrical sockets.

Echo Auto.

Original price: € 59.99

Special price: € 39.99

With a saving of 42% (-25.00 €) to take Alexa always with you. With this device it allows you to control music, dictate reminders and make calls even from your car.

Electronics

Smart bedside lamp. It is compatible with Alexa and is perfect as a bedside light. Improve sleep by improving the quality of light. Discounted price € 39.94.

Imou Outdoor WiFi Camera. This product, the latest recommended for electronics, is also compatible with Alexa. The outdoor camera is calibrated to recognize human movements and reduce false alarms. Discounted price € 33.99.

Home and kitchen

Lumaland, Laundry Basket. A convenient bamboo laundry basket, equipped with 2 canvas compartments, ideal for dirty clothes and / or bath linen, thanks to the convenient shelf. Discounted price € 55.12.

Lagostina “Mediterranean Cuisine” Set of three pans. The pans are designed for every type of stove: electric, induction and gas.

Original price: € 49.90

Offer price: 45.00

Fashion and accessories

Eastpak Orbit Mini Backpack, 33.5cm, 10L, Black (Black) it is perfect for holidays or small trips. Compact and large enough, it is suitable for all types of holidays, even the busiest ones. The price on offer, with a discount of about 54%, is € 31.20.

There is no need for presentation for backpacks Fjällräven Kånken: Simple and beautiful design, gorgeous pastel colors and water resistant fabric. There are different sizes for these backpacks starting from the smallest, similar to a bag, up to the one for the 17-inch laptop.