10 video game characters played by famous actors [VIDEO]

It took a few decades for i video games became material “profitable” enough to inspire Hollywood movies or TV series. When the popularity of video game characters reached a large enough audience, the film industry sniffed the deal and at that point it was only a matter of time before a series of screen stars series A were brought on board.

Celebrities who, from interpreting literary or theatrical characters, soon moved on to giving a flesh and blood form to famous figures from the world of videogames, or even to villains and other co-protagonists loved by the public. Some are remembered for these roles, others keep them in their curriculum as ancillary acting adventures; others still, finally, would like to forget them. here are the 10 characters from a video game played by famous actors that we like to remember.

1. Super Mario / Bob Hoskins

A perhaps cursed role, yet unforgettable for the equally unforgettable Bob Hoskins. Not only the first important videogame character ever to appear in the cinema, but also the first famous film based on a video game. For many it is a masterpiece, for others a trash; for different it is both. Be that as it may, one of the strengths of the film is precisely the interpretation of the eclectic Hoskins.

2. Lara Croft / Alicia Vikander

The challenge: to overcome the iconicity of the first, historical interpretations of Lara Croft provided by Angelina Jolie. Challenge largely overcome by the very good Alicia Vikander, who somehow re-invents the character by turning around stereotypes and finding the sympathy of many fans, but also the disdain of many others.

3. M. Bison / Raul Julia

Another film often considered trash and unworthy cinematic translation of the most classic fighting game saga. Maybe, but the way the late Raul Julia gives life to the villain par excellence of the game, the perfidious general M. Bison, erases every flaw in history in a memorable and iconic interpretation, which has entered pop culture.

4. Nathan Drake / Tom Holland

There is great anticipation for the film dedicated to the adventures of Nathan Drake: the bet of the producers is up Tom Holland, who will play the role of a youthful and slightly more “coarse” version of the hero Naughty Dog. The film has yet to come out and for now the perplexities center around the excessive similarity with many video game scenes. The interpretation of Holland to raise the level?

5. Geralt of Rivia / Henry Cavill

Fans have so far universally rewarded the choice of Henry Cavill for the role of the beloved witcher from The Witcher saga. The actor takes up the marble and measured features of the character, with a physicality that recalls his prompt actions but without forgetting to bring out the “dark” side. Geralt in all respects, in short.

6. Prince of Persia / Jake Gyllenhaal

The acclaimed Jake Gyllenhaal, known for often much more demanding and sought-after roles, in 2010 he interprets this film based mainly on The Sands of Time, the famous reboot by Ubisoft today considered as one of the best games ever. The movie… doesn’t quite live up to that fame, let’s say. But one fact remains: Gyllenhaal is Gyllenhaal.

7. Max Payne / Mark Wahlberg

Another adaptation not particularly well received by audiences, critics and fans of the famous video game saga with a neo-noir imprint. The presence of Mark Wahlberg, an actor who, as we know, often makes more than a few eyes raise to the sky, does not help to do justice to one of the most important videogame characters of the ’00s.

8. Dr. Robotnik / Jim Carrey

Many did not bet on the figure of the mythical Jim Carrey in the guise of the historical adversary of Sonic, the Dr. Robotnik (Dr. Eggman also said), but they all had to change their minds. Once more in his career Jim he has perfectly placed himself in the shoes of a character far from his world, giving him depth and credibility and making the joy of more than a generation of fans of the historical saga.

9. Joel / Ellie / Pedro Pascal / Bella Ramsey

The bet on the series is taken from the two chapters of The Last of Us is open: will Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey be able to faithfully reproduce the complexity of the two protagonists? The two actors starred together in game of Thrones (without ever meeting on stage) and experience on their shoulders but … they are faced with a really difficult challenge. How will it go?

10. Doomguy / Karl Urban

Although the great protagonist of this film is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the more traditional role of the “Doomguy”, which is called here John “Reaper” Grimm, is interpreted by none other than by Karl Urban. At the time, in 2005, he was a minor star and that is why many do not remember him, although memorable as always, in this little bit that actually pales compared to the roles for which we know him now.

