10 video games that have marked the industry and do not go out of style – AméricaEconomía

Last week was World Video Game Day. What started as a hobby, today is an industry that moves communities, subcultures, narratives, entertainment and even business and education. AND

This is why, below, we list the video games that have marked a milestone to celebrate them as they deserve.

1. Pong or Tennis for Two

When it comes to pioneering video games, one of the most prominent is “Pong.” This arcade product, created by Atari, was basically a ping-pong table with two-dimensional graphics. Despite its simplicity, it can boast of being the first to be commercially successful. It was with “Pong” that the world was first introduced to the world of video games.

However, it cannot boast of having marked a milestone because it is nothing more than the shadow of a predecessor that saw the light twenty years earlier. In 1958, the physicist William Higinbotham used to hold annual visits to his laboratory, during which thousands of people observed his machines and experiments. One day it occurred to him that having a game in the lab could liven up the place and convey the message that his scientific endeavors were relevant to society.

The instrumentation cluster had a small analog computer that could display various curves, including the trajectory of a bouncing ball on an oscilloscope. It took Higinbotham just a couple of hours to conceive of the idea for a tennis game, and just a few more days to put the basic pieces together. Thus, with the help of a technician, Higinbotham created the first video game in history: “Tennis for two”, whose game mode was practically identical to “Pong”.

2. World of Warcraft or Multi-User Dungeon (MUD)

Yes, “World of Warcraft” is one of the best video games that have been developed in recent times. Virtual worlds suffer from an endemic evil that, at the time of their launch, they generate high expectations and curiosity, causing thousands of people to create accounts, avatars and begin to live within that world. After a while, that environment starts to get repetitive and boring for the first residents, there are less and less people living inside it and many of these worlds end up dying with no one to inhabit them.

This defect does not seem to affect “World of Warcraft”. This video game was released in 2004 and, to this day, continues to host millions of residents, who dedicate large amounts of their time to it. No other virtual world has had the longevity coupled with the constant feverish popularity of “World of Warcraft.” For many people, its immersive world became downright addictive.

Also, new expansions and new content are included to this day. In fact, the latest expansion, Battle of Azeroth, was only released on August 14. This virtual world is so old that Blizzard has promised to bring a classic “vanilla” server for those who want to relive the glory days of the launch of “World of Warcraft”. It is truly one of a kind.

But if there’s one thing Blizzard has to thank, it’s the game “Multi-User Dungeon” (MUD), as it was the first virtual world in history. MUD combined elements of role-playing games, hack and slash, player vs. player, interactive fiction and an online chat to consolidate a text-based game. Players read or viewed descriptions of rooms, objects, and other characters as a way of interacting with the game.

Its form of play caused the emergence of an intra-virtual language. It also fused typical fantasy RPG themes—such as class, race, and magic—with sci-fi settings. Books, movies, history periods and animations were the inspiration for the creation of its rooms, objects and plots. This virtual world even caught the attention of sociologists, communicators, lawyers and economists who saw in the interactions of the MUD a replica of their disciplines in a virtual environment. It is MUD, and not “World of Warcraft”, the video game that marked the history of virtual worlds.

3. Super Mario Bros or Tetris

Super Mario Bros is Nintendo’s most famous video game. Successor to the arcade video game, this game has been with us since 1985 with its “Wahoo!”, “It’s-a me, Mario!” and, of course, “Mamma mia!”. After Super Mario Bros, “Super Mario 64”, “Super Mario Advance”, “Hotel Mario”, “Mario vs Donkey Kong”, “Mario Kart”, television shows, manga and a lot of other video games have arrived. Nintendo breathes Mario Bros because this video game is, almost literally, the company’s oxygen.

But Nintendo has another video game as important as Super Mario Bros, only much less pretentious. You don’t need to yell “Mamma Mia!” to the world. to account for his existence, he doesn’t need pizzas to survive or princesses in distress to attract attention. This video game does not exclaim, it does not warn of its arrival, it does not have trailers or presentations and, even so, its success is always resounding.

Yes OK “Tetris” was created in Russia, it was Nintendo who was responsible for making it popular in the West by including it as a Game Boy game. Without the need for drums and cymbals, “Tetris” has been available for almost all consoles and operating systems for two decades now; it has even been playable on graphing calculators and wireless music systems. Unlike other video games, “Tetris” is believed to increase brain activity and improve critical thinking, reasoning, language and information processing. At home, on the bus, in the waiting room and even in the classroom, “Tetris” has been part of each of the people who inhabit this planet. It is the true jewel of Nintendo.

4. Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or Dragon Quest

Often considered one of the best, if not the best, of all time, “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” has enjoyed a legacy unlike any other. He was the first to use 3D graphics and exploited them to their full extent. Likewise, it is one of the first video games that lead the player to experience the “Hero’s Path” typical of literary works of the epic genre. Through three dungeons, Nintendo brings out a dynamic narrative that masterfully conveys the realities, fears and hopes of growing up. As part of the story, Link’s exploits affirm his character as someone willing to help others, not for his own benefit, but because he believes he is the right thing to do. This quality is what helps him put aside his childhood in order to fulfill his destiny. He is a child when he falls into a seven year sleep and is still a child when he wakes up, but he has no time to think of childish ideas. Link’s story in this installment of Zelda is one of the most tragic and epic, it is not uncommon for it to be the installment that you like the most.

However, it is another saga that takes the elements of an RPG to new heights, making the Hero’s Path the driving force of the entire plot. In this regard, “Ocarina of Time” is still considered an RPG, but only tangentially. “Dragon Quest”, on the other hand, exudes a heroic soul from every pore. Released as “Dragon Warrior” in North America, the first installment of “Dragon Quest” is the story of Edrick’s descendant, who has been summoned by the king of Alefgard to rescue his daughter and defeat the Dragonlord, who is threatening the kingdom.

This is basically the entire plot of “Dragon Quest”, but the feat is that it was the first video game to attempt to start a Hero’s Path through role-playing. By 1986, this was incredibly innovative, and so “Ocarina of Time” builds on “Dragon Quest” to be one of the greatest video games ever. It is the one that marks a milestone in RPGs, and “Ocarina of Time” took advantage of this success.

5. Final Fantasy VII or Final Fantasy VIII

Truth be told, I should just list each and every Final Fantasy on this list, from I to XV. The characters, the narratives, the graphics, the emotions, the mythological inspirations… In simple terms, Square Enix has gifted the video game industry a jewel that has been on the market for 31 years. But if you have to choose one of the saga, that can be the VIII. “What?! But if the VII is the good one, it is the famous one, it is the iconic one!”

Maybe yes, like maybe not. With Final Fantasy VII, the company wanted to create a more natural feel of death and loss in a gaming experience. In a sudden and jarring moment, Aeris, the protagonist’s beloved, is killed. They tried to create the feeling of loss, but honestly, it feels unreal. The player is standing right there, wielding a monstrous sword, and doesn’t even get a chance to move a bit as Sephiroth, the villain, descends. Player control is disabled. Aeris’s death has no real artistic connection to the larger narrative, except for being part of the concept of a dying world. It can be considered a poor turn. Yes, it is surprising that one of the “heroes” dies, but the execution was not up to par. In fact, in a dystopia like the one recreated in “Final Fantasy VII,” the body count should have been higher.

On the contrary, when it comes to love stories, “Final Fantasy VIII” is quite a poem. Before getting into this topic, it is important to mention that this installment is not a mere sequel to its predecessors but, rather, an evisceration. As editor Jason Schreier points out, weapons used to be bought, now the best ones are built with found items. Previously characters were upgraded just by leveling up, now stats are increased by equipping characters with spells. Spells used to be learned through magic books or crystals, now they are stolen or absorbed. Before, 3D graphics were barely enough for the characters to have blocks as bodies, as if they were Lego pieces, now they had real bodies.

These rare new ideas were delivered in the most modern universe we’ve seen from “Final Fantasy.” It is not a typical medieval fantasy world like the ones seen in the first installments, it is not a steampunk context, like the one presented in “Final Fantasy VI”, nor a dystopia like the one suffered by the characters in “Final Fantasy VII”. In the spectrum between Tolkien and Asimov, for the first time, the world of “Final Fantasy VIII” is much closer to the latter.

In conclusion, “Final Fantasy VIII” was a rebel that shook the foundations on which other RPG video games were based. It was a game loaded with new style, subtlety, and intricate character development. For those who say “But if Squall, the protagonist, is insufferable!”, No, he is not at all. In fact, he is the most fascinating character in the video game. He is the one who carries the feelings of the game on his shoulders because, more than anything, “Final Fantasy VIII” is a coming of age story. Squall begins his journey as a loner, insecure and unfriendly, and ends it as a mature, sensitive and romantic man who has finally learned to trust. Squall’s thoughts are nothing more than the head of a 17-year-old teenager who, little by little, is forming an idea of ​​the world and the people around him, with all the chiaroscuros of him.

And, most importantly, the love story between Squall and Rinoa is better than the one between Cloud and Aeris. In general, video games do not develop a romance in a totally satisfactory way, as an example is “Final Fantasy VII”, which tried to create a feeling of loss and did not succeed. However, Squall and Rinoa’s love feels deeply real because the plot revolves around this relationship. Rinoa, with her bubbly and carefree personality, is the one who, little by little, brings Squall out of his characteristic melancholy. Through her interactions with Rinoa, Squall progressively shows empathy until there comes a point where he is comforting her and not the other way around. The relationship between the two is love made evolution.

Thus, it is “Final Fantasy VIII”, and not VII, the delivery that marks a before and after in the saga that, perhaps, is the largest in the history of video games.