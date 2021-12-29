10 videogame pearls of 2021 that you (perhaps) missed

It is easy, at times, for gamers to keep their eyes focused solely on showcase productions. We are talking about the so-called AAA, those video games of great appeal that attract attention, know how to stay in the spotlight and are talked about until the moment of their release.

Behind this first line that aims to become the vanguard of videogame progress, however, there is one independent experimentalism which is capable of really giving small pearls. It also happened in 2021, which has not betrayed expectations – not from this point of view, of course – and which has seen coming from landscape of indie games of the titles that are absolutely to be recovered.

The list would be very long, but we tried to put one together to point out the 10 indie games of 2021 you should give yourself the luxury of playing. Feel free, as always, to extend the list at will in the comments, reporting other titles to other readers, to help them discover and retrieve them.

10 indies of 2021 not to be missed

Before Your Eyes

Developer : GoodbyeWorld Games

: GoodbyeWorld Games Publisher : Skybound Games

: Skybound Games Exit : April 8, 2021

: April 8, 2021 Platforms: PC

I have chosen to open the list specifically with Before Your Eyes. The reason is precise: it’s not a much talked about name, yet it is one of the best experiences played this year. And, think about it, it lasts a couple of hours at the most. Developed by GoodbyeWorld Games, the title is heavily focused on fiction and puts you in the shoes of a person who relives the memories of his past, in a moment in which he finds himself weighing how much good or how bad he has experienced.

We won’t do spoilers of any kind, but the interaction with the game takes place with the webcam, through which the movement of your eyes and the blinking of your eyelids are tracked. From these simple inputs, Before Your Eyes puts together a story and a poignant journey that will leave you with something – and with a few streams on your cheeks to dry.

A few months ago I had the opportunity to chat with the authors of Before Your Eyes to deepen the ideas behind the nature of the game: I think no one could illustrate it better than them, so I recommend reading the article at this link.

Loop Hero

Developer : Four Quarters

: Four Quarters Publisher : Devolver Digital

: Devolver Digital Exit : March 4, 2021 (PC), December 9, 2021 (Switch)

: March 4, 2021 (PC), December 9, 2021 (Switch) Platforms: PC, Switch

Much more plausible, however, that you have heard of Loop Hero. It is one of the most prominent independent games of the year, also thanks to the great capillarity that Devolver Digital is able to achieve. Loop Hero, as the name suggests, is a literally endless role-playing game where you find yourself inside a randomly generated world and have to control your character with … of decks of cards. The target? Get rid of the Lick that has imprisoned you out of time.

Combining a role-playing soul with a roguelike spirit, to which a pinch of deck building is added, the result is that of a truly peculiar videogame experience, of those that – unfortunately? – are really only possible in indies, due to their great personality and their experimentation.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Developer : Live Wire, Adglobe

: Live Wire, Adglobe Publisher : Binary Haze Interactive

: Binary Haze Interactive Exit : June 2021

: June 2021 Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch

There are great little video games that surprise you, ed Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights it is without a doubt one of them. In this side-scrolling RPG, featuring stunning art direction, you will experience the story of Lily, who awakens in the church of a decaying world marred by the necropain – transforming the living into immortal and insane creatures.

The atmospheres dark fantasy of the game will kidnap you and the mood decadent and melancholy of Ender Lilies it is well linked to its mechanics and its fighting, while you face the challenges to “free” your enemies from the effects of the necropain.

If you want to know more details about the game, strictly without spoilers, the review of our Domenico Musicò will meet you.

Death’s Door

Developer : Acid Nerve

: Acid Nerve Publisher : Devolver Digital

: Devolver Digital Exit : June 20, 2021 (PC, Xbox) – November 23, 2021 (other consoles)

: June 20, 2021 (PC, Xbox) – November 23, 2021 (other consoles) Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch

There are games that conquer at first glance – yes, games like Death’s Door. This action adventure that takes a lot from the stylistic features of The Legend of Zelda boasts an extraordinary artistic direction and puts you in the shoes of a Raven who must reap the souls of the dead. Everything is for the best (if you can say so), until a soul is stolen and we will have to find out who dared to pull this trick to death.

Between fights with different types of weapons – including spells -, creatures of all kinds and the ability to upgrade your character to your liking, Death’s Door is without a doubt one of the unmissable of 2021. And if you want to know more in detail why, I can only refer you to the complete review signed by Gianluca Arena.

Wytchwood

Developer : Alientrap

: Alientrap Publisher : Whitetorn Digital

: Whitetorn Digital Exit : December 9, 2021

: December 9, 2021 Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Do you think it’s easy to be a witch? Here, let’s make it clear: it is not at all. It is even less so if you are in the middle of the forest and you are the lady of crafting and alchemy: in search of ingredients and resources, you will compete with a varied cast of characters that will end up with the popular what is a real interactive fairy tale. By creating spells and potions, and using your wits, you will face the monsters of the forest and bring with you the moral given by an allegorical world that Alientrap has managed to characterize in an exemplary way.

And to hit, in Wytchwood, is also the truly unique artistic direction, which combines the darkness of a witch’s existence with the colors and atmospheres of a forest that is just waiting to be explored in depth. If you want to know more about this little gem, I recommend the complete review by our Francesco Corica.

Unpacking

Developer : Witch Beam

: Witch Beam Publisher : Humble Games

: Humble Games Exit : November 2, 2021

: November 2, 2021 Platforms : PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

: PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Subscriptions in which it is included: Xbox Game Pass

If a year like 2021 doesn’t need relaxing games, I don’t know what year it could. One that fits perfectly into the category and that you shouldn’t miss is definitely Unpacking. Just as the name suggests, the Witch Beam game sees you unpack the boxes after moving – and if you have ever faced one in your life, like it or not, you will know how many memories, emotions and hopes are hidden behind the contents of every single box.

Unpacking tells just this, while asking you to put back everything that the protagonist has packed before reaching her new accommodation, and she does it with a delightful artistic direction, favored by the isometric view, and taking you back to 1997, thus also managing to rediscover some objects that will strike nostalgics in the heart.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Developer : Greg Lobanov

: Greg Lobanov Publisher : Finji

: Finji Exit : June 10 (PC, PS4, PS5) – December 15, 2021 (Switch)

: June 10 (PC, PS4, PS5) – December 15, 2021 (Switch) Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

What happens when an adventure also turns into a coloring book, where painting and the use of colors make it possible to solve puzzles, to make new friends, to face a journey in the company of a peculiar quadrupedal protagonist? That beautiful thing happens Chicory: A Colorful Tale. Greg Lobanov’s title is undoubtedly one of the most delicious and exciting of the year, and it would be a crime to miss it.

The freedom to color and paint wherever you want is magnetic and, as our indie guru Daniele Spelta told you in his review, you won’t regret even a second of those you dedicate to living Chicory.

The Forgotten City

Developer : Modern Storyteller

: Modern Storyteller Publisher : Dear Villagers

: Dear Villagers Exit : June 28, 2021 – September 23, 2021 (Switch)

: June 28, 2021 – September 23, 2021 (Switch) Platforms : PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch

: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch Subscriptions in which it is included: Xbox Game Pass

How many times does it happen to be born as a mod for another video game, and end up becoming a game in itself? Not many, probably. But yet, The Forgotten City – which was meant to be just a fan-made add-on for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – it not only succeeds very well in its intent, but it is also one of the games with the best writing of the year I have been confronted with. An essential requirement, when you choose “modern storytellersthe”.

Project yourself into a mysterious forgotten city of Ancient Rome that you will explore on a subjective basis, just like in The Elder Scrolls, you will soon discover that you are trapped in a loop that can only break when you unravel the mystery that hovers over the city: it seems, in fact, that the gods see everything and everyone, and that they are ready to punish in a terribly severe way any violation of morality. accomplished in the city. But where does the boundary of morality pass? What is harm to oneself and what is it to the community? The Forgotten City it does an extraordinary job of drawing grays and reflecting on the society, religion and morality of human beings, taking you on a journey that you will struggle to get out of. From which I certainly struggled to get out.

Inscryption

Developer : Daniel Mullins

: Daniel Mullins Publisher : Devolver Digital

: Devolver Digital Exit : October 19, 2021

: October 19, 2021 Platforms: PC

You know a game with completely atmospheres fucked up, where experimentation is on the agenda? If the answer is no, you are probably lost Inscryption. The new effort by Daniel Mullins is a brilliant epic in a dark and disturbing world, in which armed with your cards you find yourself solving oppressive puzzles as you gradually realize that you are not playing the game, but the game playing. you.

Mullins has found a way to combine the dynamics of deck building gameplay with a dark scenario in horror hues, giving what is probably the most intriguing indie of the whole of 2021. But our Daniele Spelta has described it to you much better of me, strictly spoiler-free, in his full review.

Lake

Developer : Gamious

: Gamious Publisher : Whitetorn Digital

: Whitetorn Digital Exit : September 1, 2021

: September 1, 2021 Platforms : PC, Xbox

: PC, Xbox Subscriptions in which it is included: Xbox Game Pass

We close our roundup with another video game with a relaxing spirit, after also mentioning Unpacking: We are talking about Lake, the chill work by Gamious that takes you back to 1986 and puts you in the shoes of programmer Meredith Weiss, who decides to spend the holidays in her hometown, Providence Oaks, to replace her father as a postman.

Here, Meredith will discover how the world and the people she knew have moved on without her, and as she scurries along the lakeshore to deliver their belongings to their respective recipients, she will grapple with the stories of the townspeople, wondering if the overwhelming routine of high-speed work is the best of all possibilities. A perfect game to slow down, to indulge in your own space and time while watching the sun being swallowed by the lake of Providence Oaks.