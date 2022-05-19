10 Viking-themed productions

the man of the north recently arrived in theaters, proving that the Viking theme in pop culture seems to be far from saturated and with the release of the Robert Eggers we have a strong indication of the success that productions about Norse warriors can still achieve.

The stories and mysteries surrounding the Viking Age have always been of interest to the public, especially when involved in Norse mythology, epic poems and bloody battles.

And for those interested in this theme, you can enjoy the entire list below, with fictional works even close to historical records, but all with skillful warriors and shield walls!

Check out movies, games and series about vikings for you to enjoy while you don’t arrive in Valhalla!

Pathfinders (2007)

Despite approaching the Viking theme, the feature directed by Marcus Nispel and starring Karl Urban (The Boys) is possibly the weakest on this list. With a weak script, the feature did not please the public and the critics, but it is on the list because it helped to show that productions about the Viking Age were possible.

SYNOPSIS:

In a time when the Vikings were trying to conquer North America, a Viking boy is accidentally forgotten during a battle with the American Indians. Raised by the Indians, he becomes part of the tribe as if he were one of the indigenous children. When his village is once again threatened by the Vikings, a now-adult Norseman (Karl Urban) has to fight his own people.

The Legend of Beowulf (2007)

Released in the same year as the forgettable Pathfinders, the The Legend of Beowulf it was a delight for fans of the vikings. The film is based on the Anglo-Saxon epic poem Beowulf.

Undoubtedly, the production directed by the filmmaker Robert Zemeckis it is one of the first major film productions in Nordic culture; In addition to having big names in Hollywood in its dubbing cast such as Antonhy Hopkins, Angelina Jolie and John Malkovick; motion capture animation has become revolutionary.

SYNOPSIS:

Island of Sjaelland, near what is now the city of Roskilde, Denmark. The demon Grendel (Crispin Glover) attacks the king’s castle Hrothgar (Anthony Hopkins) whenever a celebration is held, as it can’t stand the noise generated. In his attacks Grendel always kills several people, despite sparing Hrothgar. With the populace in a panic, Hrothgar orders the hall where the celebrations are held to be closed. Until you arrive at the place Beowulf (Ray Winstone), a warrior who vows to eliminate the monster.

The Silent Warrior (2009)

One of the most dramatic and intense films on this subject, The Silent Warrior (Valhalla Risingoriginal title) is directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and stars the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

In the film, the mysterious warrior and his young liberator are aboard a Viking ship, but during their journey the ship is soon engulfed by an endless fog that takes them to an unknown land.

Owner of an enormous force, sometimes considered supernatural, Mikkelsen’s character guides the audience through a story full of Nordic elements, mainly the violent and bloodthirsty side of the Viking people.

SYNOPSIS:

Set in the year 1000 BC, the film introduces us to an unnamed mute warrior known as one eye (Mads Mikkelsen). He is known as a skilled fighter with a voracious appetite for violence. He is held hostage for years, until, with the help of a boy, he manages to escape. From there, the warrior begins a bloody journey that helps him discover who he really is.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010 – 2019)

For animation fans, How to Train Your Dragon it is an excellent option. The franchise is one of the strongest in recent years. The franchise has three Oscar nominations and countless positive reviews, including TV series and even a Christmas special.

SYNOPSIS:

Hiccup (Jay Baruchel/Gustavo Pereira) is the son of stoic (Gerard Butler/Mauro Ramos), the brave leader of the Isle of Berk who is determined to show his father that he is a true Viking during his classes at Dragonfighting School. At least until you find a wounded dragon and befriend it.

Vikings (2013 – 2020)

Inspired by the stories of medieval Scandinavia, the series follows the saga of the legendary Viking leader Ragnar Lodbork (Travis Fimmel) and his loyal squire, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). Public and critical success, the production, created by Michael Hirst, spares no effort when it comes to brutal and bloody scenes. In addition to the events narrated throughout the six seasons, which are based both on the oral tradition of this people and on historical sources, vikings brings a good dose of Norse mythology.

SYNOPSIS:

Ragnar Lothbrok, the greatest warrior of his age. Leader of his band, with his brothers and his family, he rises to power and becomes King of the Vikings. In addition to being a ruthless warrior, Ragnar follows Norse traditions and is devoted to the gods. Legends tell that he is directly descended from Odin, the All-Father.

The Last Kingdom (2015 – 2022)

In the wake of the success of Vikings, Netflix released the series The Last Kingdom which brought to the screens an adaptation of the book series Saxon Chroniclesin Bernard Cornwell that starts with the last kingdom and has 12 more novels.

SYNOPSIS:

With the arrival of the Vikings, only the kingdom of Wessex continues to defy the odds and stand, thanks to the King Alfred (David Dawson). In the midst of this turbulent time lives Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon), son of a Saxon nobleman who was orphaned and raised by the Vikings as one of their own. Forced to choose between his country of birth and the people who took him in, his loyalty is constantly tested. On the journey to regain his birthright, Uhtred must deal with both sides of the coin to fulfill his role in the birth of a new nation.

Norsemen (2016 – 2020)

The Norwegian series that bets on comedy to talk about the Viking theme in a different way, Norsemen exchanges the drama of bloody battles for unexpected situations, creating its humor from absurd situations involving the residents of a village. The result is a very innovative production, which shows what it would be like to face political rivalries, social changes and innovations that alter your culture and way of life, with the eyes of the 21st century.

SYNOPSIS:

In AD 790, Norheim’s Vikings lead a hectic life that includes pillaging, fraud, enslaving others, and using violence to solve problems.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (2020)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the 12th game in the franchise to be released and continues the story of hiddenand if some time passes after Assassin’s Creed odyssey. Here, the game portrays an important historical period, the result of enormous musings, but also of facts, such as the maritime exploration by the Danes who landed in lands to the east of where they lived in order to establish themselves and overcome any military force that would tempt them. kick out.

We know that the Ubisoft has mastery in recreating old scenarios and here is no different. As we leave the idyllic Mediterranean landscapes lit by an almost uninterrupted summer sun seen in AC Odyssey, water birds in muddy rivers, swamps and marshy landscapes, as well as the frequent mists and snow in the British Isles or the dawn Boreal in Norway.

The recreations of buildings, whether Danish or Saxon, are worth admiring such is the wealth of details: houses, halls (community houses), longships, churches, monasteries, Roman ruins and many others.

Vikings: Valhalla (2022 – present)

In Vikings: Valhalla We follow the journey of important new names in Scandinavian history, this time one hundred years after the legendary feats of Ragnar Lothbrok and your sons. Following the success of the series Vikings and The Last Kingdom, Netflix has produced another series by the Norsemen, now inspired by the saga of the Greenlanders.

The cast has Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin and David Oakes.

SYNOPSIS:

The explorer’s fate Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), his brash, headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) team up on an epic journey after tensions between the Vikings and English royalty; parallel to the intense disagreements between pagan and Christian beliefs. Now, they will cross oceans and battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

The North Man (2022)

The most recent conquest of the Vikings in pop culture was with the man of the northdirected by Robert Eggersalso director of (The headlight); here we follow a path of viking revenge.

SYNOPSIS:

the young prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) is about to become a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy’s mother. Fleeing his island kingdom by boat, the child swears revenge. Two decades later, Amleth has become a raging Viking warrior, a true berserkerinvading Slavic villages mercilessly.

In one of them, a psychic makes him remember his oath: to avenge his father, save his mother, kill his uncle. Aboard a slave ship bound for Iceland, Amleth infiltrates his uncle’s farm with the help of olga (Anya Taylor-Joy), a Slavic slave, and puts into action the plan to honor her oath.

