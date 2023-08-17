oppenheimer reminded us that war biopics They can be very powerful when used correctly, and when they aren’t just sitting around on the battlefield.

Nolan’s film tells the story behind manhattan project and the making of the atomic bomb, but it is not the only film that has opened a window to the past and that has dared to tell the stories of real and ordinary people who, in the context of great wars, have achieved extraordinary things or were armed conflicts. Witness the terror and violence of.

In fact, over the years several films of this type have been released (although they are all different and tell stories in their own way) and some of them have even won great awards including Oscars, not only thanks to giving us It doesn’t give a history lesson, but they use drama, suspense, tension, and great scripts to give us the opportunity to discover more of the characters that mark the world.

Now, ridley scott is about to present a biopic about Napoleonwith vanessa kirby and Joaquin Phoenix, Which is also part war biopic and proof that true stories are never redundant.

10 War Biopics (True Facts) You Must See

oppenheimer

director Christopher Nolan and starring cillian murphyFlorence Pugh and Emily Blunt, The film takes place in the context of World War II and tells the story of oppenheimer, the physicist who was chosen to lead the Manhattan Project, with which the first atomic bomb in history would be created. Nolan explains how Oppenheimer was chosen, influenced by his communist past, his wife, and his relationships with other influential scientists of the time, including Albert Einstein.

Down to the Last Man (Hacksaw Ridge)

Andrew Garfield The film tells the story of Desmond T. Doss, an American soldier who served as an army doctor in World War II. Doss created controversy because he refused to carry a weapon or commit a murder, but his bravery and immense acts of heroism earned him the Medal of Honor, and he became the first person to win the medal without firing a shot. Went.

Pianist

This is a story of survival in the framework of war, adrien brody the pianist plays wladyslaw szpilmanWho faced the persecution of Jews in World War II. Szpilman manages to escape with the help of some allies, but he has to go into hiding and learn to survive alone with little food and resources, knowing that if he is discovered by the Nazis, he will be sent to a concentration camp. Will go Along with millions of people like him.

patton

The film is a classic film of the 70s. starring George C ScottThe 7-time Oscar-winning film controversial General George S. Patton, a prominent figure in World War II, showing his harsh methods and personal problems while participating in the events of the war, the invasion. of Europe and ultimately in the quality of the Nazis.

Enigma Code (Imitation Game)

Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley The drama tells the story of Alan Turing, a British mathematician who was recruited by the government to build a machine that could help decipher the war codes used by the Nazis and be able to stop their plans. . What will happen before them. The film also details how Turing’s personal life was used against him after the project was over.

Thank you for your service

Miles Teller, Joe Cole and Haley Bennett The film is based on David Finkel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the true story of a group of American soldiers who return home after serving in the war in Iraq and struggle to adjust to everyday life. The soldiers were horrified by what they saw and experienced, and it affected their relationships, their lives and their routines in unexpected ways.

american sniper

Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller The two will star together in this Oscar-winning film, which is based on the story of one of the most famous snipers ever. Cooper plays Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, one of the deadliest snipers in the United States military, who comes home after 4 tours. Back home, Kyle can’t forget what he did and saw, has nightmares and flashbacks, and this affects his quality of life, but also his relationship with his family.

unbroken

jack o’connell Stars in this survival film directed by Angelina Jolie. Akhand’s story louis Zamperini, who puts his dream of becoming an Olympian on hold when war breaks out and becomes a soldier. Lewis is captured along with his other comrades and sent to a prisoner of war camp, where he is subjected to abuse, torture and forced labor by his enemies, forcing him to fight for survival. Does matter.

zookeeper’s wife

jessica chastain In this drama, the stars show a different side of war, of those who, despite not being soldiers, decided to do everything they could to help others. It is the story of Antonia and Jan Zbinski, managers of the Warsaw Zoo, who during World War II turned the zoo into a kind of sanctuary where they hid people persecuted by the Nazis in order to save their lives with those they had brought. About the animals that lived in that place.

Schindler’s List

a film by Steven Spielberg 7 Oscars taken and turned away Ralph Fiennes One of the scariest villains in cinema. The play tells the story of Oskar Schindler, a German man who helped save the lives of thousands of Jews in wartime, using his factory and several false papers to prevent them from being sent to concentration camps, until he himself Went. Fleeing the country to save his family.