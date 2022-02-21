10 Ways Jujutsu Kaisen Is Better As An Adult

Animation productions are usually aimed at children, but in some cases, these programs are much more enjoyable and appreciated by adults. Shonen anime is a category of anime specifically aimed at young people. Even the kanji characters for “shonen” translate directly to “boy” or “youth.” However, a good part of its demographic is made up of teenagers and young adults who either remember their childhood or are long-time anime lovers who want to keep up with current anime.

jujutsu kaisen is one of the many anime – modern and classic – that are much better appreciated when viewed by adults. The dark plot has disturbing psychological undertones that are not suitable for children. Plus, there are countless references to Hollywood pop culture.

10 Tributes To Old Shonen Anime

It is common knowledge in the anime community that shonen anime usually have a structure that the filmmakers follow. The same atmosphere, the same dramatic explosions and the same exaggerated monologues. It is clear that both the manga jujutsu kaisen by Gege Akutami as its anime adaptation were inspired by other classic shonen anime, such as bleach, Naruto and Yuyu Hakusho.

Viewers claim that the Hollows of bleach They look like Curses from Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans have also claimed that Yuji Itadori reminds them of Yusuke Urameshi from Yuyu Hakusho or Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach .

9 Satoru Gojo Is The New Kakashi Hatake

The entire community of anime lovers was turned upside down the moment Satoru Gojo was introduced to the world. Everyone’s crush on the original heartthrob, Kakashi Hatake, was reignited. Satoru Gojo’s resemblance to Kakashi Hatake attracted a large number of fans from Naruto They were looking for a walk down memory lane.

Adults who grew up with Naruto adore jujutsu kaisen Just for the nostalgic factor. They have the opportunity to remember one of the most outstanding anime mentors of his time in a new and modern way.

8 powerful female leads

Fans of adult anime grew up watching the female leads sit around doing nothing, waiting for their male counterparts to save them from whatever trouble they found themselves in. One of shonen’s most cliched – albeit problematic – tropes is weak female characters, but the old sexist ideology was completely thrown out the window in jujutsu kaisen.

These days, whether or not a show has politically correct views can make it successful. The fact that jujutsu kaisen avoid in such outdated sexist tropes appealed to a large proportion of progressive-minded anime viewers. Kids may not fully appreciate what a monumental milestone this is in anime history, but adults do.

7 collaborations with Hollywood

Like the very essence of jujutsu kaisen, collaboration with Hollywood is unconventional in anime. The anime includes Hollywood references for slightly significant character traits (like Yuji’s little obsession with Jennifer Lawrence), or entire movies played in the background (like Sam and Frodo from The Lord of the rings).

The little pop culture and Hollywood references that crept into the series didn’t go unnoticed by fans old enough to understand. This cute little quirk adds to the bizarre humor of the series, earning points among fans around the world.

6 Yuji’s Unconventional Training Contributed To His Emotional Character Development

Cursed techniques are powered and controlled by the individual’s emotions. Greater control of emotions means greater control of cursed techniques, making him a stronger jujutsu caster. This training also encourages Yuji’s character development and allows him to become a more complex character than he was initially.

This little detail can easily be overlooked as one of the show’s quirks or blamed on its colorful humor, especially by children. Most would not have the ability to analyze Gojo’s somewhat ridiculed training method. However, adults who are able to think critically beyond the surface level are better able to appreciate it.

5 Fighting the system

Satoru Gojo is one of many iconic heroes who fight against the system and defend the people while fighting for the greater good. He always stood up for what he believed in. Many times, this included protecting their students from the higher authorities of the school.

When the board wanted Yuji to die the moment he swallowed Sukuna’s finger, Gojo saved him and had the nerve to call them “cowards” for wanting Yuji dead. Also, when everyone thought Yuji was dead, Gojo kept him safe and secretly trained him. Gojo’s moral compass not only scared away the elderly, but he won the hearts of fans old enough to understand that institutions and bureaucracy are more complicated than a simple “right” or “wrong.”

4 Cursed Spirits Or Not, The Villains Were Everywhere

Yuji Itadori not turning to dust or burning on the spot the moment he swallowed Sukuna’s finger is a “once in a blue moon” thing. This made him the enemy of everyone, everywhere, including his own institution. The most important lesson that the characters and audience learn from jujutsu kaisen is that not all heroes are good and not all villains are bad.

The “good” elders running the academy wanted Yuji Itadori dead to eliminate Sukuna as a potential threat. The “villain” Junpei was never inherently evil. He was a vulnerable teenager manipulated by Mahito into doing his dirty work for him. This lesson may be aimed at children, but if it is not stated explicitly, many would not be able to fully understand it.

3 psychologically disturbing nuances

Despite belonging to the shonen anime category, jujutsu kaisen it is significantly darker than most anime in the genre. The tone in which the anime is presented is more sinister than other shonen series. The graphic fight sequences, the psychological degradation, and the characters are a bit crazy.

Junpei’s tragic story is just one example of why this series is not the best for children. Yuji having to kill a true friend is not something kids should be exposed to, nor is the fact that the protagonist has a death sentence hanging over his head from the start. The more fingers Yuji consumes, the closer he is to death.

2. The path to action

Shonen is notoriously known for its filler episodes. Focusing more on the theatricality and colorfulness of dramatic explosions can be the real plot of an arc. The loyalty of jujutsu kaisen the abundance of horror undertones sets it apart from the average shonen.

This multidimensional anime is dedicated not only to the cinematography, but also to the plot. The fact that the main plotlines of the manga are presented in an easy-to-consume medium appeals to older fans who may watch the anime to unwind after a long day. They won’t have the energy to read every irrelevant chat bubble in the manga.

1 It Makes Sense That Mai Zenin Would Be An Unlikable Character

Of the two Zenin sisters, only one was born with cursed energy: Mai. Mai was always afraid of the cursed spirits that haunted it and she trusted Maki to protect her from it. Therefore, Mai and Maki were inseparable since childhood. Mai counted on her sister for everything, so when Maki left, she took every ounce of good and happiness Mai had with her.

Mai’s attitude soured when the Zenin clan began to mistreat her since her sister’s departure. The “villain” Mai has a complex character that a mature audience would understand better. Without a childhood that allowed her to grow steadily, her mental health must have declined over time, making her the villain that audiences see today.