10 Ways The Official MCU Death Announcement Of Scarlet Witch Changes Her Future

official announcement of Scarlet WitchHis death completely changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff’s popularity skyrocketed when the character became the main star of the MCU’s first TV show, wandavision, The series finally allowed the MCU to delve deeper into the trauma that Wanda has faced throughout her life. From the death of her parents, to the death of her brother, to the death of Vision, Wanda is one of the characters who faced the most difficulties in the MCU, wandavisionWanda fully becomes the Scarlet Witch in a heartbreaking ending, setting her on a path of destruction in search of her sons.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness then painted Wanda as the main villain Of the film. The MCU was setting up Scarlet Witch to play a major role in the multiverse saga; However, Wanda apparently died after destroying all of the Darkholds in the multiverse when Mount Wundagore fell on her. Now, through Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline In the book, Scarlet Witch’s death is officially confirmed. With Wanda’s death, many stories involving the character that were established are now affected, and here are 10 changes to the future of the MCU due to the death of the Scarlet Witch.





10 Scarlet Witch could return via multiverse variant

The MCU has already shown a Wanda variant

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness The Scarlet Witch variant has already been included in a better way. Wanda was able to dreamwalk in one of her variants, the Earth-838 version of the main MCU Wanda. With Scarlet Witch now confirmed to be dead, Marvel Studios could continue stories requiring the character through a multiversal Scarlet Witch coming to Earth-616. Future Marvel movies could either see the return of Earth-838’s Wanda or use an entirely different version of the Scarlet Witch, perhaps an unscripted version from Fox’s X-Men universe, as that would allow. Scarlet Witch’s connection to Magneto will be used by the MCU,

9 Setup loses strength for Wiccan and speed

Wanda can’t see her sons again

wandavision Introduced Wanda and Vision’s twin sons to the MCU. Billy and Tommy Maximoff were also shown to have powers. He died at the end of the Disney+ series on Westview after Wanda’s hex came down on him, leading to these events. doctor strange In the sequel, Wanda leaves a path of destruction while trying to get her sons back. The MCU is set to return to Billy and Tommy, as they grew older in the comics, the two became the superheroes Wiccan and Speed, respectively. With the twins being potential candidates for the MCU’s Young Avengers, Wanda’s death deprived them of an emotional reunion.

8 Wanda may never know white vision

They met briefly in WandaVision

Whereas wandavision Ending with Paul Bettany’s character still dead, a new version of the beloved MCU android came online. White Vision was produced by SWORD Using what is left of the Vision’s original body but having no memories of the original hero. White Vision nearly crushed Wanda’s skull when they met briefly in the series. After Hex Vision shares the original Vision’s memories with White Vision, the character said, “i am vision,” and flew off before seeing Wanda again. wandavision End up reuniting between the Scarlet Witch and the White Vision, and now that she’s dead, the two can’t form a bond.

7 Unless there’s an MCU reboot, the main Scarlet Witch is unlikely to return

Marvel Studios is reportedly planning a reboot

With official confirmation that the Scarlet Witch died Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s unlikely the character will return to the MCU – not as a version, but as Wanda herself – unless Marvel Studios reboots the universe. When The MCU has presented similar deaths to Wanda, like Bucky Barnes in the first Captain America film, only to have recent major deaths remain unchanged. However, Marvel is reportedly planning a soft reboot after avengers: secret warsMain Wanda may return to the MCU for its new continuity.

6 Wanda and Agatha Harkness could never make up

WandaVision ends with two opposing sides

While Kathryn Hahn’s character wandavision Initially introduced as Agnes, the nosy neighbor inside the Hex, it was later revealed that she was the show’s main villain. Ultimately, Wanda traps Agatha Harkness inside Westview, the Wicked Witch came to believe that she was actually Agnes. Now that Hahn will be leading his own series, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries‘The story could do for Agatha what the MCU did with Loki, turning a villain into an anti-hero or a full-on hero. Sadly, with Wanda dead, Scarlet Witch and Agatha may never reunite, even if the villains are reformed.

5 The Scarlet Witch can never be redeemed after a wave of destruction

Wanda kills a lot of people in Doctor Strange 2

In Wanda’s search for her sons,… The Scarlet Witch killed many people while trying to take over America Chavez To take on his multidimensional powers. While Wanda ended up dying at the end of the movie to destroy all the Darkholds in the multiverse, preventing anyone else from being corrupted by the book as she did, that sacrifice ultimately redeems the Scarlet Witch for all the destruction and pain. Was less than. Reason. With Wanda now dead, sadly one of the MCU’s most popular characters will be known as a villain.

4 The New Avengers’ power levels will be more balanced

scarlet witch was very powerful

ace Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame Shown, when next to other MCU heroes, The powers of the Scarlet Witch were clearly far above all others, After receiving an increase in power through the Darkhold which led to the emergence of new abilities Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda may have been the MCU’s most powerful hero at the time of her death. With Scarlet Witch gone, there should be no major power discrepancy between the heroes who make up the New Avengers.

3 MCU Heroes Lose a Key Player in the Battle Against Kang

The scarlet witch became more powerful

While the death of Scarlet Witch helps balance the power levels of the New Avengers, it also means that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have lost one of their greatest weapons. Wanda’s defeat will make things even more difficult for the Avengers, which will have to deal with the multidimensional council of the Kangs and the possible return of the conquering Kang in the coming years. Without one of his powerhouses, Kang has more of a chance of defeating the Avengers, like Thanos.

2 The MCU’s magical cast is without any of its leads

Scarlet Witch’s death hurts Marvel’s expansion plans

The expansion of the MCU has begun during the Multiverse Saga. Marvel now wants to develop many different corners of the universe, street-level heroes like Daredevil and Spider-Man, supernatural and magical corners with blades. While Doctor Strange and Agatha Harkness would carry that part of the MCU forward, Marvel Studios’ magical cast was dealt a huge blow by the death of the Scarlet Witch, as she was one of its leaders and probably the most popular magic user in the MCU, even ​​That went even further than that. Doctor Strange.

1 Earth-838 heroes may pursue MCU heroes for murdering Wanda

Wanda killed the Illuminati

Ultimately, Scarlet Witch’s death could lead to some drastic consequences for other MCU heroes. In her killing spree, Wanda kills almost all members of the Illuminati of Earth-838. The Multiverse Saga could see the remaining heroes of Earth-838 travel to the main MCU in search of revenge for Wanda’s actions. Failing to find him, the heroes of Earth-838 could go after other heroes of the MCU, holding the Avengers and others responsible. Scarlet WitchPlace of.