10 ways to be kind to the planet and eco-friendly

How many times do we find ourselves thinking that at the bottom of the world a little more kindness would be enough? A good deed, a smile, are gestures that do not require effort, but that can make a difference: to remember their importance, the World Day of Kindness is celebrated on 13 November.

This day, born in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, is celebrated in various countries such as the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Japan and Australia, where it was also established within the national school calendar: in short, it is essential to learn from an early age. what kindness is and how to apply it.

Even stars like The Rock and Keanu Reeves have embraced this trend, posting content in which they emphasize the importance of kindness in everyday life, making it a worldwide trend with over 253,000 mentions of the hashtag #worldkindnessday. Not only The Rock and the Matrix star, though: the British magazine Hello! has compiled the Kind List, a list of celebrities who have stood out for their acts of kindness towards the community and the environment and in which you can read, among others, the names of Elton John, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone.

These are just examples, but obviously kindness is not only good for the most famous but also for everyone, and indeed, for the whole planet: recent studies confirm how it helps to strengthen social relationships by creating widespread well-being. In particular, research by the American Psychological Association carried out in early 2021 showed that those who are kind tend to have greater personal well-being, a significant social impact, greater self-esteem and to believe more in their abilities. A discourse that also applies to nature: in the publication “Biology of Kindness” dated 2020, various researches are cited that underline the importance of being kind towards nature and its beneficial and curative power.

Fashion and sustainability

Let’s start with the fashion and sustainability chapter: how is the concept of kindness towards the environment applied in everyday consumption? By purchasing local products at km 0, for example, by encouraging the circular economy, trying when possible to avoid traveling by car and also by having dinner by candlelight. This is what emerges from the in-depth analysis conducted on international newspapers by Espresso Communication for DressYouCan, the Milanese startup leader in fashion renting, which collected the opinions of a panel of university professors to better understand this new trend.

Kindness towards the planet already begins when you get dressed: “Renting a dress instead of buying it represents a gesture of kindness towards the Planet – says Caterina Maestro, founder of the Milanese startup DressYouCan – in recent years the ways of consumption have changed: we reflect not only on what to consume, but if a certain item of clothing is really worth buying. Fashion renting minimizes the amount of waste and greenhouse gases produced by the entire supply chain, while at the same time reducing pollution from chemical treatments. It is a new, innovative and fast-growing business model: it is the future “.

Fashion and sustainability were also topics of discussion during the annual UN climate conference: according to the United Nations environment program, the sector is responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, about 60% of all materials used by the industry are made of plastic and every second a container full of clothes is thrown into landfill or incinerated.

However, the clothing sector is one of those most affected by the recent green turnaround: the need for a more sustainable business model has opened up new markets while the pandemic has caused a drop in demand as explained by Maura Franchi, professor of sociology of consumption. at the University of Parma: “Consumers have reflected on the excess of items in the wardrobe with a consequent rejection of waste in past purchasing models. Stylists have always considered the shopping experience in prestigious stores as the decisive point of the sales process, but at a certain point this was no longer possible: it is clear that Covid-19 has accelerated the generation of new approach models. to the everyday to which we are slowly adapting “.

Sustainable consumption and the 10 tips

The pandemic has accentuated this sensitivity in people, who are increasingly attentive to taking on a lifestyle based on environmental responsibility: several startups have been created that make it possible to contribute to the well-being of the planet by planting a tree or adopting a beehive; we are rediscovering how spectacular candles can be for a romantic dinner or an acoustic concert; tutorials are spread on social networks to give new life to the objects we no longer use; markets with organic products at km 0 are on the rise, allowing you to rediscover genuine flavors by getting to know local entrepreneurs in person. “In sustainable consumption, individual and social action has life itself in all its manifestations as its cause and purpose. Sustainable consumption is first of all an act that tries to escape the psycho-economic logic of the so-called ‘preferences’ but which tends to be more oriented towards ‘needs’ which are broader, less individualized and have a collective structure “says Dario Padovan, associate professor of general sociology at the Department of Culture, Politics and Society, University of Turin.

The new practices of responsible consumption therefore indicate how prominent the dimension of sustainability is, bringing the well-being of the person back to the center and attention to the fragility and scarcity of the planet’s resources: “The research carried out in recent months shows how an increase in consumers willing to pay more for healthier foods and for products that have a lower environmental impact – explains Ariela Mortara, professor of Sociology of Consumption at the IULM University of Milan – There are various reasons: they can be of a political nature ‘or’ opportunistic ‘. Finally, they concern a dimension of social approval in these consumption practices that sometimes borders on a fashion effect “.

