10 ways to be kind to the planet

The November 13 is celebrated the World Day of Kindness, an opportunity to be kind with a simple gesture: a smile, help someone in difficulty, offer a coffee to a stranger. Gestures that do not require effort, but that can make a difference.

Born in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, the World Day of Kindness is celebrated in various countries such as the United States, Canada, the Arab Emirates, Japan and Australia, where it was also established within the national school calendar.

But it has also become a trend that has found a great response on social media and has earned the favor of stars like The Rock and Keanu Reeves, who have posted content where they emphasize the importance of kindness in everyday life, making it a worldwide trend with over 253 thousand mentions of the hashtag #worldkindnessday. Not only The Rock and the Matrix star, but the British magazine Hello! has compiled the Kind List, a list of celebrities who have stood out for their acts of kindness towards the community and the environment and in which you can read, among others, the names of Elton John, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone.

There kindness it is courtesy, good education, generosity, availability. It conquers the heart of the one who receives it and fills that of the one who gives it. Use words like thank you, please, please and sorry. Kindness is a practice of attention and good manners that makes us and others better and is good for us.

To say it are also recent studies that confirm that the kindness help to strengthen social relationships by creating widespread well-being. In particular, research by the American Psychological Association carried out in early 2021 showed that those who are kind tend to have greater personal well-being, a significant social impact, greater self-esteem and to believe more in their abilities. A discourse that also applies to nature: in the publication “Biology of Kindness” dated 2020, various researches are cited that underline the importance of to be kind towards nature and its beneficial and curative power.

Fashion and sustainability

But how does the concept of kindness towards theenvironment? Simple! Just buy local products at km 0, encourage the circular economy, try to avoid traveling by car and dining by candlelight when possible. This is what emerges from the in-depth analysis conducted on international newspapers by Espresso Communication for DressYouCan, the Milanese startup leader in fashion renting, which collected the opinions of a panel of university professors to better understand this new trend.

Did you know that renting a dress instead of buying it is a gesture of kindness towards the Planet? To say it Caterina Maestro, founder of the Milanese startup DressYouCan. In recent years, in fact, the ways of consumption have changed: we reflect not only on what to consume, but if it is really worth buying a certain item of clothing. Fashion renting minimizes the amount of waste and greenhouse gases produced by the entire supply chain, while at the same time reducing pollution from chemical treatments. It is a new, innovative and fast-growing business model: it is the future “.

Fashion and sustainability were also the subject of discussion during the annual UN climate conference: according to the program forenvironment of the United Nations, the sector is responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, about 60% of all materials used by the industry are made of plastic and every second a container full of clothes is thrown into landfill or incinerated.

However, the apparel sector is one of those most affected by the recent green shift: the need for a more sustainable business model has opened up new markets while the pandemic has caused a drop in demand.

Sustainable consumption

Many people, following the pandemic, have become more and more sensitive to the environment, consequently more and more careful to assume a lifestyle based on environmental responsibility: several startups have been born that allow you to contribute to the well-being of the planet by planting a tree or by adopting a hive; we are rediscovering how spectacular candles can be for a romantic dinner or an acoustic concert; tutorials are spread on social networks to give new life to the objects we no longer use; markets with organic products at km 0 are on the rise, allowing you to rediscover genuine flavors by getting to know local entrepreneurs in person.

Furthermore, the new practices of responsible consumption indicate that the dimension of sustainability is prominent, bringing the well-being of the person back to the center and attention to the fragility and scarcity of the planet’s resources.

But how is that possible to be kind and do something concrete towards the Planet?

Here are 10 gestures of kindness to put into practice:

1. Plant a tree: get your hands dirty with earth and strengthen the natural cycle. The tree produces oxygen and cleans the air: it is simply life.

2. Walk, walk, walk: step by step joint, pulmonary and heart problems are reduced as well as not introducing more CO2 into the environment.

3. Adopt a beehive: with a simple gesture it will be possible to safeguard the bees that contribute to the planet’s biodiversity and to increase the production of honey.

4. Rent, don’t buy: an increasingly sustainable practice both from an economic and an environmental point of view. Fashion renting is the new clothing trend.

5. Educate in kindness: every day is a good day to learn how to better treat our planet. Change starts with everyday gestures.

6. Reduce, reuse, recycle and donate: reduce consumption, reuse objects, recycle them in the correct way or donate them to those who need them most. The circular economy must become a habit.

7. Rediscover candles: limit the use of artificial light by rediscovering the beauty of candles. Their therapeutic light will create an ideal magical atmosphere not only for a romantic dinner.

8. Eat at kilometer 0: local shopping is good for the environment and allows you to get to know local entrepreneurs allowing direct contact with their nature.

9. Help Animals in Need: Kindness shouldn’t be limited to people. With small gestures it is possible to help the organizations that help animals in difficulty.

10. Keep a kindness journal: A great way to recognize and feel grateful for the kind actions of others, as well as our own.