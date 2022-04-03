10 ways your Apple Watch will help you take care of your health

Your Apple Watch can become an excellent ally for your health if you follow these tips.

The Apple Watch has gone from being a functional gadget to organize you to a device that can support you in your health care. Apple has been adding new sensors to the iWatch to make it more efficient when it comes to measuring health goals, such as steps per day, calories burned or heart rate.

With the passing of generations, the Apple Watch can take care of your health in up to 10 different ways. The most current devices already have precise sensors that, although they do not replace the ones your doctor has, can give you a clear idea of ​​your current state of health.

The Apple Watch will take care of your health in 10 ways

From calling the emergency room in case of serious falls to a personal trainer on your arm, the Apple Watch has become an excellent ally for men and women who want to maintain their health in perfect state. These 10 tips are proof of this:

Detect hard falls and call 911

A few days ago we told you that an Apple Watch had saved the life of a man after a fall. This lucky case has been due to the Apple Watch has the fall detection functionwhere if the user does not respond within a few seconds, the device immediately calls 911.

Besides that, emergency services have access to location via GPS of the person, so paramedics can arrive after a silent call.

How to activate the Apple Watch fall detector

Track your menstrual cycle

The Apple Watch gives women the opportunity to timely track their menstrual cycle. Just by entering the personal data, the device will help them to follow their calendar in a timely manner and check the current health status without the need to do calculations with other applications.

Meditation and relaxation function

The Apple Watch sensors have a utility called Respiro. Its function is simple: when the device detects that the user’s heart rate is high even when resting, it will send a notification so that they can do breathing and relaxation exercises.

This will allow the user to remain calm, reduce their level of mental stress and work a little on your daily meditation.

Take care of your hearing health

Thanks to the built-in microphone in the body of the watch, the Apple Watch is able to detect the level of sound to which the user is exposed. If the device detects sounds that are too loud, the iWatch will send a warning notification.

sleep tracking

Sleeping poorly will have serious consequences on people’s physical and mental health. After several updates, Apple Watch is now capable of tracking sleep of the user.

The device he will mention to his owner how many hours he has sleptbut more importantly, it will tell you how many of those hours of sleep were quality and truly restful.

Proper hand washing

After these last 2 years, people are already very aware that correct hand washing saves lives. 20 seconds is enough to be able to wash yourself and eliminate most diseases and bacteria that lodge in the fingers.

The Apple Watch has a feature where will detect that the owner is washing his handsso the device will start a 20-second timer so that users can properly clean themselves.

A recording of the heart rate

Of course, the Apple Watch is not the only device that can measure heart rate, but it is one of the most accurate. For this reason, the wearable will automatically track users’ heart rate and notify them if there are unexpected increases or decreases.

It is not a medical device nor does it plan to come close to such a feature, but users will be able to have accurate information to attend a review If necessary.

Measures oxygen in the blood

Newer Apple Watches have the function to measure oxygen levels in the blood using the sensor on the back of the device. The sensor is used to illuminate the blood vessels and the iWatch will determine the level of oxygen in the blood.

EKG function

An electrocardiogram or ECG is a test that helps users assess the general condition of their heart by measuring the electrical activity in this vital organ. The Apple Watch It has the possibility that users can perform an ECG test quickly and in a few minutes.

It is certainly a very useful function, since with an electrocardiogram can detect heart problems in a timely manner before they become more serious.

Track training and physical activities.

The main function of the Apple Watch, and I would say that the main function for which users have preferred this Apple device over other options. The iWatch will track users’ workoutsdisplaying data such as calories burned, workout time and average heart rate.

In addition, users will be able to contract Apple Fitness + to perform online training and track your training.

Your iPhone can help you lose weight

Now that you know these 10 ways in which the iWatch takes care of your health, now it’s time to choose which Apple Watch you should buy, since there are several options on the market that will suit all pockets.

