10 Wedding Movies That Will Whet Your Bridal Party Appetite

Yes, as Kirsten Dunst’s character lamented in Bachelorette party, she did not understand how she who had done everything right (whatever that means) had not been the first of her friends to marry, to Muriel (Tony Collette) the same thing happens. The unforgettable protagonist of this mythical 90s film is one of those people who wants to get married, above all else, and with whom it matters less. The fact that you have been teased in high school makes showing off your engagement ring, wanting them to be envious of your happiness and being the target of flashes for a day is a feasible maneuver to evade so many years of abuse, but, one thing : take care of your friends, that really is love for life. ABBA, again in our lives, puts a soundtrack to the thoughts of the protagonist.

‘Palm Springs’ (Max Barbakow, Filmin)

A breath of fresh air is what brought us another newcomer to the repertoire of wedding films –and to romantic comedies in general– by incorporating time travel into the prototypical structure of the genre. Living in a loop within one – the nightmare of everything hater weddings – is what happens to the main couple, Nyles and Sarah, who coincide in the guest list. The brutal chemistry between the leading duo (Andy Samberg Y Christine Milioti), and that it shoots through the film, or the ability to surprise in different scenarios are some of its ingredients in favor. A crossroads in the middle of the Sonoran desert that who knows if, as they say out there, another wedding comes from a wedding.

‘Rosa’s wedding’ (Iciar Bollaín, RTVE Play)

Weddings are having competition: Commitment ceremonies to oneself are joining the recent boom in divorce events. Sologamy, they call it, and it is the decision that Rosa makes (Candela Pena), who, far from bureaucratically linking his life to that of another person, decides to put himself at the center as the most beautiful act of self-care he can commit. A promise that goes beyond the pure celebration on the shores of the Mediterranean (that too) and that includes the firm decision not to submit to the wishes of others in order to fulfill their own.

‘Love is all you need’ (Susanne Bier, Filmin and HBO Max)

The preparations for a wedding always bring out generational clashes, couple crises and all kinds of family conflicts. In this particular one, they are all shuffled at the same time, only that no one would rule out being invited to a wedding in Sorrento. Two families meet to attend the ‘yes I do’ of her young children, but the future boyfriends will not be the protagonists of this entanglement but her mother (Trine Dyrholm) and his father (Pierce Brosnan). Taking advantage of the prelude to the link to open the door to a romance is the fate of this romantic comedy that sows a new opportunity for lovers in middle age.

‘Red Roses’ (Ol Parker, HBO Max)