10 wellness experiences to Feel the Bay of Roses, in October

From October 1 to 29, for 4 weekends, the 4 municipalities twinned by the Bay of Roses offer the most varied and relaxing experiences

Earting, Sup Yoga, Yoga in nature, Sensory exploration in a Field of Aromas, Conscious walking and autumn bathing, Txikun and contemplative kayaking… A dozen experiences make up this year’s edition of ‘Sentir la Bahía’, an event with in which the four municipalities integrated in the Bay of Roses –Castelló d’Empúries/Empuriabrava, L’Escala, Sant Pere Pescador and Roses– tempt the traveler wishing to enjoy health and well-being in contact with nature. And even more so this year, when they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their integration into the Association of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World (barely forty)… which is why they have opted for a program with 10 experiences, all of them free (with reservation prior) in honor of this recognition. It is time to take a deep breath and… Feel the Bay of Roses!

One more year, coinciding with the start of autumn, the Bay of Rosesin the Empordà of Girona, is positioned as the ideal setting for a health and wellness getaway that makes us forget the stress or anxiety of our daily lives, with experiences of personal development and improvement of mental and physical health, grouped under the claim ‘Feel the Bay’. A program that covers the four weekends of October, extended in this edition to 10 experiencesthe same as for years the Bay of Roses has been integrated into the Association of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World. These are:

1–Earting (Saturday, October 1, 6:00 p.m., Castelló d’Empúries-Empuriabrava, )

Waves breaking at our feet, in contact with the sea and the land, offer us great gifts for our health. They detach us from positive ions and load us with negative ones, which strengthens our immune system. The sounds of the sea also give us the right dose of dopamine to make us feel good. And mindful walking helps us reduce stress and anxiety.

2–Sup Yoga (Sunday, October 2, 10:00 a.m., Castelló d’Empúries-Empuriabrava)

Guided yoga session on a paddle board, which includes meditation, breathing and joint warm-up, which provides well-being through physical, mental and spiritual balance.

3–Yoga in nature (Saturday, October 8, 6:00 p.m., L’Escala)

The beauty of the practice of this discipline in the open air invites us to discover internal landscapes, inspires us and brings us order and harmony in the body and mind.

4–Sensory exploration in the Field of Aromas of l’Escala. (Sunday, October 9, 12:00 p.m., L’Escala)

Sensory walk among the aromatic plants of the Campo de los Aromas. With it we will become aware of what our senses perceive to find well-being and silence in the little things. The icing will be a tasting of infusions inspired by gods and goddesses.

5–Conscious walking and autumn bathing (Saturday, October 15, 6:00 p.m., Sant Pere Pescador)

A fusion of consciousness and sea. This experience begins with meditation, connecting with the essence of nature. We adapt our breathing to the steps looking for our own rhythm. Little by little we enter the cold water, with a lot of sensations. Breathing and cold are great allies for our immune system and energy recharge.

6–Txikung and contemplative kayaking (Sunday, October 16, 10:00 a.m., Sant Pere Pescador)

On the banks of the Fluvià river there will be a txikung session; smooth and very harmonic movements combined with slow breathing that will connect us with the deepest part of ourselves. These conscious movements will continue in the kayak, achieving a very relaxing navigation. A conscious way of flowing with water.

7–Sensory yoga (Saturday, October 22, 6:00 p.m., Roses)

Practicing asanas (yoga postures) in front of the sea has a sensory component that gives us a better well-being. Sensing the environment and one’s own body in a conscious and slow way, based on movement, is a creative and healthy way of coming into contact with our surroundings.

8–Workshop on vital energy, health and habitat (Sunday, October 23, 12:00 p.m., Roses)

This workshop shows how our body and the planet we live on are made of energy and how this energy is related to the different states of health.

9 and 10–Meditative concerts (Saturday, October 29, 6:00 p.m., L’Escala and Roses)

A simultaneous experience in two locations in the Bay of Roses, very enriching, in which ancestral instruments are used to promote physical, mental and emotional well-being. Listening to music mindfully activates the release of chemicals like dopamine and serotonin, which calm your mood and help you feel much better.

The participation in any of these 10 activities is free but, being with limited places, Pre-registration is required by calling phone 972.257.331 or sending a email to: turisme@roses.cat.

More information in: http://es.visit.roses.cat