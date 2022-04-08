10 Wild French Movies to Watch on Netflix

It’s time to do a marathon french movies, netflix It has many and there are stories that range from drama, to violence and the most brutal real crimes.

The French have always been a reference in the cinema (and in the series too, Lupine proves it), they have always dared to touch on topics that others preferred not to use, in ways that can cause controversy or make the most conservative begin to sweat. . The horror movie Titanfor example, took a BAFTA the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and others like RawThe night devoured the world and martyrs They showed that the horror genre can be very complex and even artistic.

On NetflixFrench productions are also at the top, with Lupine Y Marianneand in terms of movies there are also many options for those who prefer something a little more wild and brutal, such as the documentary about a serial killer from the 80s or the revenge film where Matilda Lutz She ends up with a group of men who thought they could attack her without consequences.

There’s a bit of everything, but what these movies have in common is that they tell good stories that you won’t be able to get out of your head.

The Wildest French Movies on Netflix:

The Swarm

suliane brahim (from the Black Spot series) stars in this film in which nature rebels against humans. It all starts when a single mother has trouble keeping her lobster farm (insects, not sea ones), until she accidentally discovers that blood makes them grow, so she starts feeding them and with that she ends up endangering her everyone in the village and his own family.

The Climb