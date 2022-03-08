10 women who broke it at the Oscars

Here there is no preference for the chosen one but they all have something in common, they are women, incredibly talented and they broke it at the Oscars thanks to his brilliant performances in the cinema.

We leave you 10 exponents of the cinema that stood out with their performance:

Julianne Moore, ‘Still Alice’:

American actress Julianne Moore is known for her outstanding performances. She has received numerous awards, including a Oscaran award from the British Film Academytwo Golden Globes and two Emmy.

Helen Mirren, ‘The Queen’

Helen Mirrenwhose real name is Ilynea Lydia Mironoffis a British actress especially known for her role as the detective Jane Tennison in the tv series Prime Suspect and for his interpretation of Isabel II on queenfor which he won a Oscar.

Julia Roberts, ‘Erin Brockovich’

Julia Roberts is an American actress whose performances in various roles made her into one of the highest paid and most influential actresses of the 1990s and early 2000s. Although her parents from Roberts ran an acting workshop, she had no acting experience when she moved to New York and it was after college that she pursued a career in show business.

Cate Blanchett, ‘Blue Jasmine’

Catherine Elise Blanchettis an Australian actress known for her multidimensional characters and wide range of roles.

Blanchett is recognized for taking on the role of Galadriel in The Hobbit trilogy. His interpretation in blue jasmineas a woman from high society struggling to overcome a decline in her circumstances, earned her even more recognition, including a Oscar to the best actress.

Natalie Portman, ‘Black Swan’

His real name being Natalie Hershlag, is an American actress of Israeli origin known for her closeness to the movements of young women. Her role of the disturbed ballerina Nina Sayer at Black Swan, It made her worthy of the Oscar for best actress.

Halle Berry, ‘Monster’s Ball’

Halle Berry She is an acclaimed actress and former beauty queen as well. For her performance in Monster’s Ballbecame the first African-American woman to win an Oscar for best actress. Among other films that are on his list are, X-Men and its sequels, Swordfish, Die Another Day, gothika, CloudAtlas and Kidnap.

Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’

The actress Olivia Coleman She is known for her roles in various highly produced and highly rated British series, which led her to be chosen as the queen. Isabel II for the series of Netflix ‘The Crown‘. In 2019 she won a Oscar for his performance in ‘The favourite‘.

Emma Stone, ‘La La Land’

Emily Jean-Stone, is an American actress known for her husky voice and her ability to adapt to a wide range of roles. Stone gained her first experience as an actress acting in the Valley Youth Theater of Phoenix.

She was chosen to play the actress Minewhose bittersweet romance with jazz pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) in La La Land. Stone’s performance earned him an award BAFTAa Golden Globe and the Oscar for best actress.

Jennifer Lawrence, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’

Jennifer ShraderLawrenceis an American actress known for her versatility on screen and her honest character off it. At 22, she won the Oscar for best actress. for his performance in Silver Linings Playbook.

Frances McDormand, ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

Frances Louise McDormand, is an American actress critically acclaimed for her unvarnished portrayals of character roles in film and television. McDormand starred Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, in which she plays a mother determined to find her daughter’s killer. By interpreting her, she earned her second oscar and the first was in 1996 in the movie Fargo