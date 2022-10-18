10 women’s haircuts that will be fashionable in 2023 and you can already ask your hairdresser

If you are thinking about a change of look, we bring you the haircuts that will be trend in 2023. It is imposed from mullet that we have already begun to see in a multitude of celebrities until the claviclegoing through the oversize hair with bangsthe super flatterers bottom neck bangs and the side parting cuts inspired by the 2000s. We present the star cuts for 2023, from the most daring to the most classic so that you can choose the one that best suits your personality.

CUTS FOR SHORT AND OVERSIZED HAIR

There is no middle ground. The trend in haircuts for 2023 points to very short short -like the style mullet– those that reach the chin or collarbone, and from there we jump to the long hairalmost completely forgetting the middle hair unless you want to bet on a frame cut or contouring of your face like the one we usually see Jennifer Aniston.

CLAVICUT

Due to its versatility, elegance and how it stylizes, the clavicle that we have seen so much in recent years continues to prevail. It is a very straight cut that ends at the level of the clavicle, and in which you only have to choose the color, if you prefer it with or without highlights -although some styles balayage they will give you a greater sense of volume – or with a more wavy or smooth finish. We have seen him since Queen Letizia up to Anne of Arms.

CURTAIN BANGS

The lovers of long hair they will continue to enjoy the ones known as curtain bangthose long fringes and open to the sides in the purest style Brigitte Bardot of the 70s and 80s.

BOTTLENECK BANGS

An extension of the previous style. The cut bottleneck bang consists of cutting layers on both sides of the head in the style curtain bang, not just limiting it to bangs. It is an ideal cut for those who have very fine hair and are crying out for a little more volume. With this style we have recently seen the actress margot robbie.

MULLET

One of the cuts that prevails most strongly among the most risky. The mulletthe iconic cut of rsula corber who had a reputation for being the most apparently unkempt and outsider in the 1990s and 2000s, now carries over to the most sophisticated personalities. Fantastic as an excuse to clean up your hair.

FRAME CUT

An elegant and sensual cut for lovers of short hair. The frame cut It consists of highlighting the front part to frame the face and leaving the back of the head very straight. It is perfect if you want to balance your features, soften them or make your face appear more oval. From there, the color and highlights you want.

OVERSIZE HAIRS WITH FRINGES

A retro style brought to 2023 and we have loved it. It is a lion-like mane with some layers to gain volume and a bang that can be longer and more open – like Sara Carbonero’s – or sharp like Blanca Surez’s.

FRENCH BOB

Another classic for the less risky but that has not lost an iota of topicality. It is the traditional French mane that reaches the height of the chin in its front part and to the nape of the neck in the back part. The stripe on the side is essential, which is a clear trend.

MIDDLE SHAG

A super flattering cut for those who want hair with a lot of movement. It is perfect for very fine hair that needs volume and for those who do not have much time. Its casual style also makes it a very rejuvenating bet.

WOLF CUT

Another haircut for the most risky, similar to the mullet but with the particularity that the volume is centered on the upper part of the head while the nape is quite clear. We have seen it billie eilish in a bleached near-platinum blonde version.

OVAL PIXIE

Another of the cuts that we will continue to see in 2023 is the pixie oval, long bangs that go past the eyebrows and a very short nape. We have seen the actress with this cut Michelle Jenner and it looks fantastic on your bet in black.

HALF HAIR WITH OPEN FRINGE

An intermediate term between the tawny hair and the Sandy cut from Grease is this cut that rejuvenates, gives a lot of movement to the hair and is perfect both with the hair down or tied up in a bun. We have recently seen Melanie Griffith with blonde streaks (and her daughter dakota johnson also wears it).