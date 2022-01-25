10-year-old boy who died in Turin, the hospital: “Stricken by Covid”

The child he lived in Nucettoa small village in the Tanaro Valley, together with parents and two brothers larger. He had arrived at the Turin hospital with hypothermia, rhabdomyolysis, severe muscle pain in the lower limbs and suspected myocarditis triggered by the virus, and the specific treatment against Covid was immediately started, up to dialysis. However, the attempts of the Regina Margherita health workers to save him proved useless.

He suffered from seizures The director of the hospital’s Department of Pathology and Child Care, Franca Fagioli, explained that the child “had had previous seizures”, stressing that “it is not described” whether epilepsy can be considered an aggravating factor in the infection. from Covid. “He had been sick at home for 3-4 days and was taken to the Mondovì hospital. Having found the seriousness of his condition, in the late morning yesterday, he was transferred to the Regina – he continues -. At the moment we do not know if he was infected. from the Delta or Omicron variant. He was also treated with cortisone, but not with monoclonal antibodies, because they have no indication for such late treatments “.

Citizen mourning in the child’s country At 5:55 am on Tuesday morning the death. The Corporate Management of the City of Health, of which the hospital is a part, in a note “clings to the family in this moment of profound pain”. The news aroused great emotion in the small town where Lorenzo attended elementary school. It’s a “inexplicable and terrible tragedy for the family and for our entire small community”, says the mayor of Nucetto, Enzo Dho. “He was intelligent and cheerful”, recalls Dho, expressing “the deepest condolences to the family in the name of the municipal administration and of the entire community of the people of Neapoli”. The Municipality will proclaim the city mourning.

An autopsy will be performed An autopsy will be performed on the baby’s body. “The patient did not suffer from pathologies and was not vaccinated, even though his family is a vaccinated family”, explains Franca Fagioli, director of the Department of Pathology and Child Care of Regina Margherita, in a video interview. “Following fever, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches he was hospitalized in Mondovì” and then in Turin, “where therapies were put in place to combat rhabdomyolysis”, a massive necrosis of muscle tissue which is one of the damages that can cause the virus. “Unfortunately there was nothing to be done”, adds Professor Fagioli, according to whom “in this fourth wave the paradigm has changed and for the little ones the chances of getting sick and therefore having serious consequences have increased”.