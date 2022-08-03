10-year-old genius girl will study medicine in the USA

Michelle Arellano is a genius girl of 10 years who will study medicine at the University of Massachusetts, in the United States.

Michelle Arellano, genius girlhave a intelligence quotient (IQ) of 158, that is, two points below Albert Einstein, the most important and well-known scientist of the 20th century.

From Tuxtla Gutierrez, in Chiapas, is considered a genius girl, a characteristic present in three out of every 100 children, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). She dreams of being a doctor, marine biologist and actress.

“My dream is to become a great doctor and be able to cure cancer, autism; Mariana biologist and actress”, she said in an interview with EFE.

When Michelle was one and a half years old, she learned to speak english and spanish. At the age of four, she already knew how to read and write. Currently, he speaks French, Italian and German.

He studied elementary and high school. In addition, she recently passed the test of the National Center for the Evaluation of Higher Education (Ceneval) to certify your high school.

The Mexican will start her university studies in the United States in August. The first two years will take virtual classes and then they will be face-to-face.

Also the genius girl considers himself an artist because he draws, paints and plays the piano. She also excels in disciplines such as swimming, basketball and is a black belt in taekwondo.

Michelle Arellano, a 10-year-old genius girl, and her path of effort

To mother of Michelle, Karina Guillén Cruz, it cost her a lot of work understand the process from her daughter. He looked for cases similar to his Michelle’s on the internet and even consulted specialists.

Karina looked for primary schools in Chiapas for her daughter. However, five times Michelle was rejected because of her intelligence quotientunder the argument that the teachers could not deal with his intelligence.

“It’s not easy either because you go to an institution, you run into excuses, it’s that this and that, it’s that age. The truth is, I exerted a lot of pressure,” said the mother.

When the school accepted her, her parents asked the Secretary of Education in Chiapas to move her up a grade because the genius girl was bored in class. Also, I learned from everything in a couple of hours.

From the fourth year they passed her to sixth grade. She then she made a single assessment and accredited the primary in November 2021; in March 2022, middle school, and on July 4, high school.

Michelle and her mom want to help the parents of gifted childrens to guide them and form a support net so that they have more opportunities to learn and grow.