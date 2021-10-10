10 years after the death of Steve Jobs: we remember the founder of Apple

Today, 5 October, the 10 years since the death of Steve Jobs.

“Be hungry, be crazy” is perhaps the strongest message that the founder of Apple, in his famous speech at Stanford University, he left as a legacy to the younger generations. Genius, inventor, icon of creativity and innovation. If the PC is one of our best friends, the mobile phone is a multifunctional device and if the way we listen to music has totally changed, much of the credit is due to him.

It is not the first time that we have talked about characters who have marked history, in many different sectors. A few days ago, we remembered the 30th anniversary of Miles Davis’ death. We looked at the 60-year career of maestro Ennio Morricone. And again, we commemorated the Nobel laureate Eugenio Montale 40 years after his death.

10 years after Steve Jobs’s death, treat yourself to the most detailed and exciting biography

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the death of Steve Jobs, we could not fail to offer you the biography entitled “Steve Jobs”, signed by Walter Isaacson.

More than forty personal interviews with Apple’s cofounder in over two years and more than one hundred interviews with family, friends, rivals and colleagues. So Isaacson tells thecompelling story of the brilliant entrepreneur which has revolutionized information technology, economics, business and much more.

In addition to print, this biography is also available in an eBook version. To have this and many other books just a click away, we remind you of the Kindle Unlimited offer: the Amazon promotion that allows you to have more than a million texts on any device. A small monthly subscription is enough, but only after a 30-day free trial.

From book to film, the life of Steve Jobs on DVD or on Amazon Prime Video

If instead of reading it in a book, Jobs’s story you prefer to watch it on TV, the choice can only fall on the DVD of the film always entitled “Steve Jobs”.

Based on Isaacson’s biography, released in 2015 and starring Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen And Jeff Daniels. The film tells the bet against the system made by that group of visionaries of which Jobs was a part, which later turned out to be a winner.

In addition to DVD, the film is also available on the Amazon Prime Video platform and in blu-ray.

For the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs’s death, a book to learn how to communicate like him



Loading... Advertisements

Whether it was introducing the new iPhone or speaking to students, Steve Jobs bewitched audiences. The genius of Apple was not limited to giving information or explaining, but was able to tell a story, convey a vision. Innate charisma? No, according to the communications expert Carmine Gallo Jobs’s rhetorical skills and techniques we can all learn.

In the book “Being Steve Jobs” you will find all the secrets that made the inventor of Apple the most convincing communicator of our times.

In addition to the print version, this book is also available as an eBook. So what better time to remind yourself of Kindle Unlimited. This is the Amazon promotion that allows you to have more than a million texts on any device. A small monthly subscription is enough, but only after a 30-day free trial.

For Apple Lovers (but careless) here is the accessory for you

You are in love with the Apple products designed by Steve Jobs, but you are also a little careless? Then take a look at the new Apple AirTags.

It is a kind of diskette that, connected to the iPhone or iPad, allow you to keep an eye on and find your things through theWhere is it app, usually used to locate devices and people.

To find the object, you can play thebuilt-in speaker or ask for help a Siri. Thanks to Ultra Wideband technology, the “Precise Position” function guides you to the exact point where your AirTag is.

An object to always have your Apple devices charged (and not only)

From smartphone to wifi headphones, to smartwatch. Those who are part of the large Apple community built by Steve Jobs often have several devices with them. And he sure wants to have them always loaded.

So, an object to have in your home or office is the charging station. Just place yours iPhone, AirDrops, Apple Watch (and many other types of devices) over the charger and wait. In addition to reloading quickly, this station takes up little space and is an elegant table decoration.