10 years after the massacre, Breivik asks for parole – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – OSLO, 18 JAN – Ten years after the massacre in which he killed 77 people between Oslo and Utoya, the right-wing extremist Anders Breivik will ask the judge for parole today.



The application will be presented by the killer via video link from the Skien prison gymnasium.



On July 22, 2011, the right-wing extremist first detonated a bomb near the government headquarters in Oslo, killing eight people, then killed another 69, mostly teenagers, by opening fire on a Labor youth summer camp. on the island of Utoya. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison with the possibility of an extension.



“As in any other rule of law, a detainee has the right to apply for parole and Breivik has decided to use it, explained the lawyer, Oystein Storrvik.



According to analysts, the request has no chance of success in a country that has not witnessed such an extreme level of violence since World War II. Moreover, Breivik has never regretted his crimes. Indeed, between Nazi greetings and ideological digressions, he attempted to transform each of his appearances in court into a sort of political rally.



The judge has until Thursday 20 to evaluate the request. (HANDLE).

