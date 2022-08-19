10 years ago, Kobe, LeBron and KD walked on the Blues

Last summer, the French team achieved one of the greatest feats in its history by beating Team USA in pool at the Tokyo Olympics, then watching Team USA eye to eye in the final. If we talk about an achievement, it is also because before the founding success at the 2019 World Cup against an American C team, the Blues had some painful memories facing the NBA superstars. We have chosen to tell you about this match of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The date : July 29, 2012 at the Basketball Arena in London.

The final score: Team USA 98 – 71 France

Workforce : Tyson Chandler, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Deron Williams, Andre Iguodala, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Love, James Harden, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony (Team USA).

Tony Parker, Mickael Gelabale, Nicolas Batum, Boris Diaw, Ali Traoré, Florent Piétrus, Ali Traoré, Kevin Séraphin, Yannick Bokolo, Fabien Causeur, Nando de Colo, Yakhouba Diawara, Ronny Turiaf (France).

The context : Finalist of Eurobasket 2011 and returning silver from Lithuania, the French team attacked the London Olympics with great ambition. A competition in which the tricolor had not participated since the silver medal brought back from Sidney in 2000 (after precisely losing against the United States in the final). A long wait and French basketball relaunched to the heights by Tony Parker, Boris Diaw and consorts.

It is therefore with the objective of winning a medal that the players of Vincent Collet approached the Games. The preparation was truncated by packages (Joakim Noah…) and injuries including that of Parker, shot in the eye following an altercation between Drake and Chris Brown in a New York nightclub. He was therefore forced to wear a protective mask during the tournament.

Olympic champion in Beijing in 2008, Team USA had the firm intention of repeating the offense, hence the displacement of the war machines that are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul and Company.

The course of the match: A great Team USA classic, namely a messy first quarter to get going, a first frank acceleration to take the lead in the second, a second run devastating in the third to inflate the gap and coast the rest of the game to take advantage.

The key moment: The second quarter pill. Perhaps a little naively, the tricolor staff decided to attack the period with a five bis led by Nando de Colo but also Bokolo, Diawara, Turiaf and Florent Pietrus. Facing them ? The US major five with James, Kobe, Durant. It was a massacre. Fast. Murderer. A first three-pointer from LeBron, all alone after another offensive rebound from Tyson Chandler, two shots from Bryant followed by another award-winning shot from the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and the reigning Olympic champions were already 9 points ahead. Another outside shot, this time triggered from the hands of Chris Paul. 11-0, all in 2 minutes 30. The French will not recover.

The statistics : 2/22 three-point for the France team. One of the two baskets being a shot from Yannick Bokolo at the first quarter buzzer. The Blues missed a number of open shots behind the line. Impossible to put pressure on the American defense with such clumsiness.

The statement : ” There is frustration because we did not expect to lose 27 points. It was a day off. » Florent Pietrus.

Losing against such a talented team is not degrading. Even less when the selection is populated by future Hall Of Famers. Even when the defeat is heavy (-27 therefore). Many players tend to play down the scoreboard gap after playing the Team USA Terrors. Some French players have also held speeches of this type, emphasizing the striking power of their opponents. Not Pietrus. This declaration, this disappointment after a defeat against one of the best American formations in history, testifies to the state of mind of the veteran and the France group.

The Blues took the setback like a slap. And they got back on their feet by winning the next four matches to finish second in their pool behind the States.

This France summer 2012 collection team was weaker than the team that played in the Games in Brazil, for example. Just watch the match to feel the progress of Vincent Collet’s collective over the past four years. Tony Parker was younger and damn sharp but the Blues were just too dependent on his hot shots. Not just in finishing but even in creation. The game was articulated mainly around one man which made the offensive phases too predictable and condemned the French to defend like starved to gain the upper hand on their opponents.

A winning recipe a few years later… with the rise of players around “TP”. Trust in each other was not yet strong enough to bring anything back from London. Nando De Colo was not MVP Nando yet. Batum was less experienced. The lieutenants – and even the duty players – of the current team attempt a lot more things than those of the time. It is also by re-watching this match that we become aware (even more) of the contribution of boys like Thomas Heurtel Where Joffrey Lauvergne in subsequent campaigns. Collet has more executives than in the past and he has ammunition off the bench.

The Blues manage Belgium, place in the World Cup qualifiers

Team USA – France in full