10 years ago, we were all Katniss as we immersed ourselves in Panem’s cruel and oppressive tradition of pitting its underprivileged youth against each other in a bloody battle rolaye for glory.

Happy 10th anniversary of The Hunger Games! And may luck always be on your side. Today marks 10 years since the film directed by Gary Ross landed in Spanish movie theaters.

The mission of The Hunger Games was very clear, bring the bloody battle royale imagined by Suzanne Collins in the homonymous literary saga to the big screen.

To do this, they turned to a protagonist who was called to be the live-action incarnation of Katniss Everdeen: Jennifer Lawrence.

The actress had kept a relatively low profile (not to mention her Oscar nomination for Winter’s Bone) in mainstream cinema until then due to her preference for low-budget films. Although, for The Hunger Games we would have already seen her in X-Men: First Generation as Mystique.

The story of The Hunger Games takes us to a fictional nation known as panema. It is an authoritarian regime in which 12 districts pay homage (and valuable resources) to the Capitol, the nation’s capital.

Taking advantage of the horrors caused by a war decades ago, the regime of the President Snow (Donald Sutherland) annually organizes the so-called Hunger Games, a bloody competition where 24 youths from the districts will massacre each other in exchange for eternal glory.

Each district offers as “tributes” a boy and a girl. Katniss would volunteer to stop her sister, primrosewas taken to the arena.

The Hunger Games follows Katniss’s training and Peeta Mellark as Josh Hutcherson under the tutelage of Haymitch Abernathy as Woody Harrelson. Both must win the favor of sponsors in order to “facilitate” their stay in the arena.

Naturally, we also witness the cruelty of the games themselves. But this film would only be the first piece of a tetralogy of films where the rebellion would be forged that would finally topple Snow’s regime.

The Hunger Games managed to bring, with better or worse results, the mythology created by Suzanne Collins to the big screen. She ended up promoting Jennifer Lawrence’s career in commercial cinema, although her most awarded works have been left out of the saga, such as her Oscar for The Good Side of Things, which she won that same anus.

If the 10 years since the premiere of The Hunger Games make you feel old, think that next month will be the 45th anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars, surely you will forget.