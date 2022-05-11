10 years eating the same thing every day: Jennifer Aniston’s strict diet in ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston He became one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood, especially as a result of his appearance in friendswhere its interpretation as Rachel Green It catapulted him to fame. Now with 53 years and sporting a dazzling look, he has been able to reunite with his co-stars.

And it is that that time in which they shot the series, between 1994 and 2004the actress was determined to stay in brilliant shape, and that is why she took an exceptional measure: to go on a diet based on a single dish for every day, Salad. A dish that he did combine with physical exercise and that has helped him stay in top shape.

Such was her fixation on the diet that she took her co-stars, Courtney Cox (Monica) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) to try his luck with this food, a cobb salad recipe in the pure style of Jennifer Aniston, as Cox has confessed in an interview with ‘Los Angeles Times’.

This is the recipe for Aniston’s Cobb Salad

Jennifer Aniston made a “retouched” salad. “It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer arranged with turkey breast, chickpeas and I don’t know what. She he has a gift with foodwhich really helps, because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it had better be a good saladright?” Courteney Cox revealed.

The actress herself previously shared on social networks what her favorite salad is like. A dish that has been in constant evolution and which now includes bulgur, onion, parsley, chopped pistachios, mint, cucumber, chickpeas and feta cheese. Without a doubt, a very healthy choice for your day to day life.