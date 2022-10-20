“10 years is not enough”, tender declaration of Justin Timberlake for his ten years of marriage with Jessica Biel

Seraphine Roger



10/20/2022 at 10:42

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrate their tenth anniversary on October 19. For the occasion, both have published a handful of souvenir photos on their Instagram accounts.

For their ten years of marriage, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel both took to their respective social networks to celebrate their better half. On October 20, the two actors posted a plethora of souvenir photographs from their decade together.

Between harvest day, restaurant outing, and mountain climbing, Justin Timberlake took a few funny moments from his daily life with his wife to relay them on his Instagram account. The 41-year-old singer did not fail to accompany them with a tender message: “10 years is not enough! Every day you make me a better husband and father! I love you so much, beautiful human!”

For her part, Jessica Biel chose shots from their nature excursions and other moments captured on vacation. The 40-year-old actress wrote a short statement to her husband: “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! I like you.”

Discreet about their private life, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel formalize their relationship in 2007 before taking a break four years later. Eventually, the couple reunites and, after a marriage proposal amidst the snowy landscape of Montana, flies to Fasano in Italy to celebrate their marriage. Together, they welcomed two boys: Silas (7 years old) and Phineas (2 years old).

Last July, the ex-singer of *NSYNC and his wife had again chosen Italy to spend a few days in the sun. Seen on the edge of a yacht in Sardinia, they had taken advantage of a break far from the frenzy of their daily life as an actor. This year, the couple found themselves in front of the camera in the mini-series “Candy”, inspired by a true story, broadcast on the American channel “Hulu”.