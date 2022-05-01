10 years later, I’m hooked on this Android game: I’ll tell you why

Share

I, who am not one to play much with my mobile, have been hooked on a game that has been on the Play Store since 2012. I’m late, but I’ll tell you why you have to give it a try.

You might think I’m late but I just got hooked on a game that was released in 2012 And it has been popular for many years. His name is Hayday And it sure sounds like you, because it has already accumulated more than 100 million downloads only in the Google Play Store. If you don’t know it, I’ll tell you that it’s a free game in which the user is in charge of take care of a farm with many, many elements to consider.

It has been 10 years since its release, but this game is still receiving the attention of millions of players. And it is not for less, because it knows how to reinvent itself from time to time, offering new mechanics, new items to buy and new contests to compete with other users. In short, although I’m late, Hay Day has become a game that I spend a lot of time on every day. I’ll tell you why.

Hay Day, the game that has me hooked in the middle of 2022

I must begin my story by explaining that I I’m not a person who usually plays a lot with mobile phone. Beyond some titles like the Asphalt 9: Legends, I am not usually fond of games on the smartphone. When I do, I also have a habit stop playing after a few days for lack of interest.

However, on the recommendation of a relative, I decided to give this Hay Day a try a few weeks ago, and I’m still playing. The main reason is the game mechanics, which makes I get to play several times a day to complete the challenges that I have pending -for example, completing an order ship-, collect the harvests that have already finished and order the creation of new foods.

Hay Day: tips and tricks to get everything much faster

Also, as you play, you receive experience points that are used to move to a new level and, in this way, access new food and production buildings. Therefore, the more you work, the easier and faster you will get to those new elements that we all want to achieve. Yes indeed, to buy animals and buildings we need moneywhich brings us back to ordering and other types of challenges, like the neighborhood derby, as they are the biggest sources of income.

That mentioned neighborhood is a good method also for share the game with other users. You can join other players to help each other. For example, if you need certain products for the boat, you can talk to your neighbors to sell it. this is where the store comes into play: each user has their own and it is a good tool to earn money.

The farm is not just the area that we see at the beginning of the game. As we advance in level, we can unlock other areas, such as the fishing area or the village. Of course, there are decoration elements that allow you to give your own style to the farm. They also play an important role diamonds, a kind of currency with which we can do some exclusive featuressuch as advancing the preparation of food.

In short, Hay Day has managed to catch me because it is a simple game, but very entertaining, which continually challenges you to achieve new challenges. In addition, it can be played perfectly without having to spend money at any time, it is accessible in that sense. On the other hand, it is also a plus point that we do not need a mobile with a lot of power to be able to play.

Related topics: Games

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!