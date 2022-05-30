10 years of a risky and dark proposal

Do you remember the story of Snow White? Well, if you don’t want to ruin your childhood, stick with the “happy ending” version of Disney, as Rupert Sanders (“Ghost in the Shell”) offered a much darker take on the “fairest maiden of them all.” “Snow White and the Huntsman” was its title and it was released 10 years ago.

The tape was released on a day like today, May 30, but in 2012. The script was written by Evan Daugherty (“Tomb Raider”), John Lee Hancock (“A possible dream”) and Hossein Amini (“The wings of the dove”), who, like Mickey Mouse’s house, were based on the classic tale by the Brothers Grimm.

On the other hand, the film piece had high caliber talent in its cast, such as Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”), Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”), Charlize Theron (“Monster”), Sam Claflin (“The Games Hunger”) and Vincent Regan (“300”), among many others.

Receptivity

“Snow White and the Huntsman” grossed more than $396 million at the box office, surpassing its initial budget of $170 million.

As far as its recognition is concerned, the film was nominated in the categories Best Visual Effects and Best Costume Design at the Oscar Awards, however, they were «Anna Karenina» (Costume) and «Life of Pi» (Effects) the films that ended up taking home the coveted statuettes.

Just as it was nominated for the highest film award, this new version of the children’s classic also appeared at the Razzies Awards, better known as the anti-Oscars gala, in the Worst Actress category (Kristen Stewart) who ironically won twice, since His leading role in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” was also considered. Part 2″.

The critics

On the other hand, most critics welcomed the fact that “Snow White” would detach itself from its characteristic childish facet and break with the old macho patterns of the “valiant knight” and “the maiden in distress”.

«There is more battle than love; a lot of epic, but not a trace of the lyric of the story. In fact, it seems more like a war film about the crusades than a fable for children”, “The best thing about the film, beyond certain licenses, lies in its magnificent formal wrapping (…) Snow White has been transformed into an action heroine and video game capable of subtracting moving shots from the hunter himself, ”said specialists from El País and La Razón.

Despite the premise of the project, another of the critics considers that the version of Walt Disney is still very latent in the cinematographic imaginary.

“Stewart and Theron are at their right point, they exhale sensuality and tenderness (Kristen) and sensuality and evil (Charlize) in bulk (…) Of course: Walt Disney can continue sleeping peacefully, because his ‘Snow White’ remains unbeatable,” commented the photography specialist.

“It’s pretty much a total horror movie, reminiscent of ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Joan of Arc’ and ‘Countess Dracula’ (…) It’s also heavily influenced by a lot of clever feminist philosophy”, “It becomes a thunderous medieval epic, full of forest monsters and battles and begins to lose the pulse of its fairy tale mystique. It’s like watching ‘Clash of the Titans IV: Revenge of the Blood Apple’, ‘Is it entertaining? In his schizophrenic style, yes. The production design, the historic English cathedrals invite you to revel in their opulence, and whatever you say about ‘Snow White and the Huntsman,’ it is rarely boring.”

Curiosities

Of course, “Snow White and the Huntsman” has several curiosities behind the scenes, among them, that it was the first feature film built by its director Rupert Sanders, who had previously produced advertising spots for the brands Nike, Axe, X-Box and Adidas, In addition, he also took the time to make several macabre short films, including “Black Hole” or “Book of Eli: Passenger,” Sensacine said.

Did you know that Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder were considered for the role of the Evil Queen? But it ended up being Charlize Theron the bad guy in the movie, who also rejected the role

performed by Naomi Watt in «J. Edgar »to make this film, she being also one of the main villains of its sequel« The huntsman and the ice queen ».

Regarding the other main characters, it was in mind that Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy or Johnny Depp would take on the role of the huntsman, while Dakota Fanning, Saoirse Ronan, Riley Keough, were considered for the role of Snow White.

Actress Kristen Stewart once confessed that she had to overcome her fear of horses while filming the film, since as a child she acquired a phobia of horses due to a fall that fractured her elbow.

Another fact is that the production had to be temporarily suspended in October 2001, because Stewart injured a ligament in his thumb during a fight scene and also suffered a foot injury. On the other hand, the actress took her warrior facet very far from her, since she accidentally gave Chris Hemsworth a black eye during filming.

What is it about?

“Snow White and the Huntsman” begins like every film inspired by this story, a narrator who sets the viewer in the plot, a prosperous kingdom and a girl much loved by her parents until tragedy knocks on her door with the death of her mother .

The mourning does not last long for the king, since he rescues and marries a beautiful woman, without anticipating that she is an evil witch who will not only kill him on his wedding night, but also cause terror and chaos in the world. kingdom after absorbing the youth of the most beautiful women.

Due to certain circumstances, his stepdaughter ends up fleeing his domain and embarks on a search for allies to overthrow his tyranny once and for all.