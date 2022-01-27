10 years of Born to Die: Lana del Rey and the obsession with nostalgia

It seems like yesterday when we were chatting about this new singer with an exotic name and a retro and mysterious allure, who it was rumored was not exactly the best to perform live but that she had released a crazy album. Yeah, it seems like yesterday, but I was still in high school and ten years have already passed since the release of Born To Diethe album that consecrated Lana del Rey to success.

In that musically magical year that was 2012 Lana del Rey became the queen of sad indies – I was proudly a part of it – and made the aesthetic of pop star nostalgia and unhappiness freaking trendy.

A bit’ Nancy Sinatraa bit of an American diva of the fifties who comes out of a black and white TV and is catapulted into the dreamy American aesthetic of Petrol Station abandoned in the middle of the desert of California. But if the female groups of those past years define a good part of the sound of Lana Del Rey, it is precisely his approach to images that complements his affinity for a narrative defined by nostalgia. Specifically, his approach to album covers – photographed by her sister, Chuck Grant – who tell a separate story, separate from the one Lana tells in the videos and interviews.

When he came out Born To Diand, the mainstream didn’t quite know what to do with Lana Del Rey.

Her completely bared sadness, which is sustained throughout the album by slow, suffering strings and melodies was different from Lady Gaga’s bluntness and eccentricity, Kesha’s audacity and all those pop stars – Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, Carly Rae Jepsen – who filled the charts that year with party-girl tunes.