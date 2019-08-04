10 years of marriage and a romantic post on Instagram

Mark Wahlberg posted a photo on social media with a simple dedication to his wife Brendan Joseph. Obviously there was no shortage of congratulations

Mark Wahlberg celebrates 10 years of marriage and brings all her fans to participate.

The last post on Instagram portrays him with his beautiful wife happy to have spent the last ten years of his life alongside her.

The post in Instagram and the simple dedication

The post reads: ”Happy 10 year anniversary baby. Obviously there was no shortage of congratulatory comments and wishes for more years of happiness to both of us.

Recall that the couple, Mark Wahlberg and model Rhea Durham have been married since 1 August 2009 after an engagement that lasted 8 years. From their union 4 children were born Ella Rae, Michael, Brendan Joseph and Margaret Grace. Their union still seems to be one of the luckiest in Hollywood since, to this day, there is still no sign of “letting up”.

Tonight we will see him and admire his skill as a man and actor in the screening of the film Daddy’s Home broadcast on Channel 5.