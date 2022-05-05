10 years of “The Avengers”, the first great blockbuster of Marvel

Although they already had several films released, it was with “The Avengers” that Marvel achieved a success to become the highest grossing saga of all time.

The sixth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe closed its Phase One with the presence for the first time on screen of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner beside Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Stellan Skarsgard. and Samuel L. Jackson.

In the film, Nick Fury recruits Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner, Thor, Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton to form a team capable of preventing Thor’s brother Loki from subjugating Earth.

After the cast was confirmed (including the debut of Ruffalo replacing Edward Norton) and the signing of Joss Whedon (creator of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and screenwriter of “Toy Story”) to write and direct the film, filming for “The Avengers” took place during the second half of 2011 in cities such as Albuquerque, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and New York.

The film includes two post-credits scenes: one featuring for the first time to “Thanos” (which would return in star mode in 2018) and the other where the Avengers are eating shawarma in new york. That scene was filmed just three weeks before the theatrical release, and Chris Evans had to wear a prosthetic to cover his beard.

The film contains more than 2,200 visual effects shots made by 14 companies to achieve the version of “Hulk” and digitally represent New York locations.

In terms of box office, “The Avengers” got 1,519 million dollars worldwidemanaging to be at that time the third highest-grossing film in history (behind “Avatar” and “Titanic”) and today it is installed in ninth place.

Regarding the records achieved, it was the first of the MCU to exceed 1,000 million dollars, the first film in history to achieve more than 200 million in its opening weekend and was the highest grossing of 2012beating titles like “Skyfall”, “The Dark Knight Rises”, “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”, “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Hunger Games”.