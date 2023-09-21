10 young actors who look like old stars

Summary Mia Goth and Shelley Duvall have physical similarities, leading to online petitions for Goth to play Duvall in a biopic.

there are some young actor Who look a lot like the older stars, so much so that they may even play younger versions of themselves at some point. It’s not uncommon to find a few lookalikes in the entertainment industry, and the similarities between many of them are so obvious that they have played younger/older versions of each other’s characters, as was the case with Kiernan Shipka and Mckenna Grace. Sabrina’s hair-raising act, Others have already worked together, though not always as related characters, as was most recently the case with Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey. barbie,

Similarities between other actors have often been pointed out in interviews, and they have even commented on how much they look alike, as is the case with Isla Fisher and Amy Adams. There are also actors who look like stars years older than them, to the extent that if there were a movie or TV show about their lives they could play younger versions of them – and here are 10 examples of younger actors. Who are lookalikes of older actors.

10 Mia Goth and Shelley Duvall

Mia Goth has become one of the biggest stars of the horror genre in recent years thanks to her performance in Luca Guadagnino. SuspiriaTi West’s x And Pearland Brandon Cronenberg Infinity pool, Many viewers have pointed out that Goth bears some physical similarities to another actress known for her work in the horror genre: Shelley Duvall. Duvall is best known for her performance as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s Shining, earning it a place in horror history. Mia Goth and Shelley Duvall’s large eyes and similar mouth shapes led to various online petitions for Goth to play Duvall in a biopic.

9 Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly

apart from its similarity sex education Actress Emma Mackey, Margot Robbie is often mistaken for Jaime Presley. Presley is best known for her role as Joey Turner in the sitcom my name is Earlin annie watson i hate my teenage daughterand jill kendall inside MotherAlso for his acting in films like not another teen movie And I love you, Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressley have similar faces and nose shapes, blue eyes, and whenever they smile, it’s hard not to wonder if they aren’t long-lost relatives. Robbie and Pressley have already met, and some social media users compared the moment to Annie and Hailey parent trap,

8 Jeremy Alan White and Gene Wilder

Jeremy Alan White’s big break came in 2011 when he was cast as Philip “Lip” Gallagher. shamelessBut now he is known for playing lead character in TV series Bear, His performance has been widely praised, but many comparisons to Gene Wilder were also made given their similar physical characteristics. Jeremy Alan White has been called “a young version of Gene Wilder” by audiences, and it’s hard to understand why, and they look so much alike that various social media users have asked if they are related, while others have Has expressed his desire to see Jeremy Allen White play Willy Wonka at some point.

7 Lili Reinhart and Brittany Murphy

Lili Reinhart is best known for playing Betty Cooper Riverdale, and audiences have an idea of ​​who she might have played at some point in her career if a movie were made about her life: Brittany Murphy. Murphy is best remembered for playing Tai Frazier no newsDaisy Randone Inn girl Interruptedat alex latourneau 8 Mileand molly gun in Uptown Girls, Many comparisons were made between Reinhart and Murphy due to the big eyes, sharp smile, and similar facial expressions, and once you notice how similar they are, it can’t be ignored.

6 Madeleine Arthur and Portia Doubleday

Madeleine Arthur is known for playing Christine for all the boys Trilogy, and she has also been distinguished by how much she looks like Portia Doubleday. Doubleday’s most notable role is that of Chris Hargenson in the 2013 remake carrySloane Madison Inn fantasy islandand Angela Moss in the TV series mr robot, Given the small age difference between Madeleine Arthur and Portia Doubleday, they may play sisters at some point.

5 Kaia Gerber and Rachel Bilson

Actress and model Kaia Gerber looks a lot like her mother, Cindy Crawford, but she also looks like a younger version of Rachel Bilson. Bilson’s most notable role is that of Milly Harris in the sci-fi action film bouncerSummer Roberts in teen drama TV series Ok.zoe heart in hart of dixieAnd Daisy Valentine In Deeply in love, Gerber’s acting career has just begun, with roles American Horror Story: Double Feature and movies babylon And BelowBut considering how much she looks like Rachel Bilson – both have big brown eyes and similar face, nose and mouth shapes -, Gerber could easily play Bilson’s daughter or younger sister in a movie or TV show. Can.

4 Tom Felton and Jonathan Pryce

Tom Felton is known for playing the role of Draco Malfoy harry potter Saga and Julian in Albert/Alchemy shine, and he is now attracting the attention of internet users because he looks like a young version of Jonathan Pryce. Price’s most notable roles include Sam Lowry brazilGovernor Weatherby Swann Pirates of the Caribbean The film saga, The High Sparrow in game of Thronesand Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in Crown, Felton and Price have already worked together in the drama film save cinemaBut their characters were not related – although, if necessary, Felton could play a younger version of Price’s character or his son.

3 Sebastian Stan and Mark Hamill

Sebastian Stan is best known for playing the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but when star wars As the sequel trilogy was in production, he was most popularly suggested to play the role of Luke Skywalker’s son or a younger version of the famous Jedi due to his resemblance to Mark Hamill. Even Hamill himself has pointed out how much he and Stan look alike, but audiences keep waiting for the chance to see them either play father and son, or have Sebastian Stan play a version of Mark Hamill’s character. Play the shorter version.

2 Dane DeHaan and Leonardo DiCaprio

Dane DeHaan has played a variety of characters in his career, from Harry Osborn/Green Goblin The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in valerian Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets – and considering how much he resembles Leonardo DiCaprio, he may add a collaboration with him to his filmography at some point. DeHaan and DiCaprio have blue eyes, similar facial shapes, and even some facial expressions and mannerisms, so if Leonardo DiCaprio ever got a chance to play a younger version of himself or his younger brother, If the need arises, Dane DeHaan will be the best option for them.

1 Mackenzie Foy and Emma Stone

Mackenzie Foy played Renesmee Cullen the Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2young murph in interstellarand starred in disney The Nutcracker and the Four Realms And black BeautyBut if needed, she can also play the role of Emma Stone’s younger sister. Foy and Stone have similar face shapes, lips, and eyes, and they both radiate a unique sweetness, which would make it very easy for them to sell the idea that they’re related or that Mackenzie Foy is a younger version of Emma Stone.