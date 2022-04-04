10 Zendaya outfits that dazzled on red carpets

It is not news that Zendaya has become a whole Fashion Icon. The artist has gained great repercussion in the cinema and the world of the series, after successes like Spider-man or Euphoria.

However, his talent is not only reflected in the film industry, but is also reflected in his style when it comes to showing off. Tailored suits, tight dresses and a variety of colors are some of the basics that make up his wardrobe.

She began as just a Disney girl, who little by little he was earning his place in the big league industry. And year after year, the red carpets witnessed how Zendaya’s style evolved.

Today she is part of large clothing companies that want to have her as their representative. But all this required hard work to find that essence that characterizes it.

The daring changes of hair, from colors to monochrome combinations and more, are some of the steps that the artist went through.

Is ambassador for brands such as Bvlgari and Valentino Rendez Vous, and is the face of brands like Valentino Garavani. Today, it is positioned on the scale of icons such as the Kardashians or the Hadids.

Therefore, we reviewed 10 times in which Zendaya wowed us with her outfits.

her thousand looks

1-Oscar Awards 2022: the star wore a Valentino Garavani suit consisting of a white blouse and a mermaid-style skirt with a lurex tail. Zendaya wore her hair up and subtle earth-toned makeup that highlighted her eyes.

2-Balloon d’Or 2021: Prior to the release of Spider-man, the actress posed at the delivery of the golden ball with a dress that paid tribute to the film. The star wore a tight black garment with a gold spine that simulated being a scorpion.

KCS Presse/The Grosby Group

3-Avant Premiere of Dune in Paris: The film nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture made an extensive press conference. Although during their presentation, the stars looked incredible. Zendaya wore a purple ensemble of a fitted skirt and long-sleeved top with a fully open back. The actress sported her very voluminous wavy hair.

KCS Presse/The Grosby Group

4- Premiere of Dune in London: Breaking with all odds, Zendaya wore an outfit completely out of the agenda. She wore a chain top of different sizes, colors and hanging elements. She matched it with a white and brown checkered skirt, and her hair was loose to the natural.

PA Media Group/The Grosby Group

5- 71st Edition of the Emmy Awards (2019): More elegant than ever, Zendaya wore a dark green corset that combined perfectly with a lack of tail with a cut on her leg. The actress sported silver accessories and her loose, wavy hair brushed to one side.

REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

6- Met Gala 2018: Her innovative style was already reflected back then, when she arrived at the Met Gala wearing a dress that simulated armor. The Euphoria star wore a silver dress with rhinestones that consisted of a bib. She matched subtle earth-toned makeup and a short dark red wig.

REX Shutterstock/The Grosby Gro

7- The Louis Vuitton exhibition (2017): With a much more subtle style but that goes completely with her style, the star surprised with this elegant ensemble. It consisted of a gold, black and white patterned vest, combined with a wide shirt and a black leather skirt with pockets.

Zuma Press/The Grosby Group/Lage

8- Avant Premiere of Spider-man: In 2017, Zendaya wore an incredible pink dress at the premiere of the first tape of the franchise. It consisted of a train dress with a plunging neckline and high neck. The star posed with high-heeled shoes in the same color as the dress, her hair loose and high, and neutral makeup.

Zuma Press/The Grosby Group

9- Met Gala 2015: Since she was little she surprised with her style on the Red Carpet. Barely coming of age, the star shone like no other in a full-skirted designer gown. The garment combined the black of the neckline with the red of the skirt added to some sun embroidery on it. She completed her outfit with a metal sunburst headband and earth-toned makeup.

Zuma Press/The Grosby Group

10- The Pre-Grammy 2015 party: although it is a more classic style, Zendaya does not stop shouting everywhere. The artist sported a black jumpsuit with ruffles on her straps while she wore an embroidered fishnet top underneath it. With her hands in her pockets, the star gave a casual yet very elegant look.

The Grosby Group