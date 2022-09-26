100% electric vehicles replace diesel buses in Albufeira

Five 100% electric buses started running on the lines of Albufeira’s GIRO urban transport network on September 22. The vehicles presented on the occasion of European Car Free Day are part of a fleet of 23 electric vehicles which should be on the road by the end of 2023.

The five electric buses have been personalized with a green version of the GIRO image, contrasting with the blue used on the diesel vehicles “to attract attention and have a greater impact on users”.

Color differentiation will allow users to identify buses and indicate when the fleet will become fully electric.

The mayor of Albufeira stressed that the use of electric buses “contributes to improving the quality of life in the municipality, since it is a less polluting means of transport, with important contributions in terms of environmental sustainability” .

Thanks to this investment, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions can be reduced from 6,436.55 kilos emitted per 1000 kilometers in diesel buses (current GIRO) to only 671.60 kilos of CO2 emitted per 1000 kilometers in buses electrical.

The number of lines has also increased from five to eleven and the number of bus stops from 135 to 210. This brings the total capacity of the fleet from 496 seats to 1331. The number of wheelchair spaces has also increased from 10 to 23. And bikes can now be transported on some of the new GIRO lines.

According to the municipality, all buses have lifting platforms and air conditioning. New services will also be made available, including a mobile application, online ticketing and online consultation of routes and timetables (which will make it possible to follow in real time the stop where the vehicle is).

Currently, the GIRO network serves the sites of Albufeira, Branqueira, Páteo, Marina, Ferreiras (downtown) and the train station. With the new lines, the GIRO will also stop at Olhos de Água, Rocha Baixinha, Malhada Velha, Fontainhas, Cerros Altos, Mosqueira, Patroves, Galé/Salgados, Vale Parra, Guia and Algarve Shopping.