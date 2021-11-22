100 Euro Amazon voucher as a gift with Black Friday ING

On the occasion of Black Friday, starting today, November 22, 2021, it is possible to obtain a Amazon gift voucher of 100 euros for free thanks to a promotion of the well-known banking group ING. Let’s find out together how to receive the 100 euro gift card.

100 euro Amazon voucher with Orange ING Current Account

The ING promotional initiative is available from 22 to 26 November 2021 (until 23:59) and allows you to get a Amazon gift voucher of 100 euros. To have it, you need to open an Orange Current Account during the aforementioned period: it is a 100% digital account free, with the possibility of management also through the app for Android and iOS.

The monthly fee is 0 euros (2 euros with Zero Constraint Module, discounted to 0 for one year by activating by 31 December), with free debit card and virtual prepaid Mastercard card, SEPA transfers up to 50,000 euros online at no additional costs and cash withdrawals in Italy and Europe at € 0.75 each (free with the Zero Constraint Module).

The 100 Euro voucher will be paid if the following requirements are met:

open the account by 11/26;

activate it by 15/01;

spend at least € 500 with your Mastercard Debit card by 28/02.

Interested parties can therefore obtain the € 100 Amazon gift voucher by opening an ING Orange Current Account directly online, following the link below.

Open an ING account and get a € 100 Amazon voucher

