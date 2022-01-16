100 euro bonus: find out who it is for

The 100 euro bonus will also be there with the new year, a large slice of employees are entitled to it, but watch out for cuts.

The first thing to consider is that even with the new year, the bonus 100 euros. So, there will certainly be, along with several new features such as the safety bonus. The news on IRPEF brackets or others concerning the tax authorities do not care, this bonus will continue to exist and be due to those in charge, thanks to the income.

On the basis of this, in fact, there is still a large number of rights holders. But be careful, not all of them are included. It is always better to take a look at any tweaks with the latest 100 euro bonus, so as not to be disappointed by your exclusion from what is the former Renzi bonus, so to speak.

The 100 euro bonus in 2022

Practically, for 2022, the famous 100 euro bonus will be applied once again to employees considered to be low-income. The expected threshold is 15,000 euros, while outdated the threshold of 28,000 euros, the bonus is not recognized. The strange thing is that from 15 thousand to 28 thousand there would be a wide gap. Well, for those in this limbo, the 100 euro bonus could be due or not depending on the case.

It should be remembered that this distances itself from the bonus with an extra zero, or the 1,000 euro bonus, which instead belongs to fragile jobs. We said that for employees with low income, it can also be due, but only to a limited extent, if there are particular ones tax deductions applied in the pay slip. Let’s talk, for example, of those applied for family loads or for dependent work or still others.

The tax reform still has this bonus within it, but why was it chosen again by the government? Because we want to guarantee further tax savings to those who have fewer opportunities. And this is where the IRPEF brackets come into play, which pass from 5 to 4, since this move more lightens what is called the middle class. Finally, the tax reform that passes to 2022 will also include tax savings for pensioners, self-employed workers and professionals with the abolition of IRAP.