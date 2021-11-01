100 euro TV scrapping bonus without Isee roof: here’s how it works and how to request it. Activate reseller platform

TV scrapping bonus up to 100 euros: the Revenue Agency’s platform for retailers will be active from 23 August.

From 23 August, retailers of television sets can access the platform made available by the Revenue Agency to receive the authorization to issue the TV scrapping bonus, the contribution for the purchase of new generation televisions provided for by the 2021 Budget Law. The benefit, which can be combined with the previous TV-decoder bonus, consists of a 20% discount on the purchase price of the new TV, up to a maximum of 100 euros., scrapping equipment purchased before December 22, 2018 that are no longer suitable for the new technological standards of digital terrestrial television broadcasting.

The measure can be combined with the Bonus TV – Decoder.

How do you take advantage of the discount and what does it consist of?

Once registered on the platform, the retailer will have to enter the buyer’s tax code and some identification data of the new TV that will allow him to receive the green light to apply the 20% discount on the sale price. After having carried out the appropriate checks and ascertained the availability of financial resources, in fact, the platform will issue a certificate of availability of the requested discount. The seller will be able to recover the discount as a tax credit that can only be used in compensation starting from the second working day following receipt of the certification by the electronic service.. The tax code to be used is “6927”, called “BONUS TV SCRAP”, and the F24 form must be presented exclusively through the telematic services made available by the Revenue Agency.

How can I apply for the TV scrapping bonus?

To request the bonus, just go to the retailer or to an authorized ecological island, bringing with you the old TV and the appropriate substitute declaration form which can be downloaded from the Mise website. In the first case, the seller will deal directly with the disposal of the appliance, while in the second case a certificate of delivery of the appliance will be issued, with the relative documentation, to be delivered to the seller.

Who is entitled to the scrapping TV bonus?

The bonus can be accessed by citizens resident in Italy who are holders of an electricity contract on which the TV fee is charged or who pay the tax using the F24 model or who are exempt from paying the same as they are low-income subjects aged seventy-five or more. years. The TV set to be replaced must have been purchased before 22 December 2018 and, for this reason, not suitable for receiving programs broadcast with new technologies. The concession is granted only once, from today until December 31, 2022.

