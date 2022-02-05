100 games coming in 2022, “no comment” on partnerships with third parties – Nerd4.life

In response to the recent Business Insider report, Google wanted to reassure users of Google Stadia on the company’s commitment to further grow the service, stating that the team is working hard for a “great future” and promising the arrival of 100 games on the streaming platform over the course of 2022 and new features. At the same time, however, a spokesperson for the company has neither denied nor confirmed possible partnerships to allow third parties to take advantage of the streaming technology behind the service.

According to a Business Insider report, Google Stadia is no longer a priority project for the Mountain View giant and apparently it has been internally renamed Google Stream and will be licensed to other companies, including Capcom and Bungie.

A post from the Google Stadia Twitter account wanted to reassure users that the company’s commitment to increase the value of the platform is still strong.

“The Stadia team is working hard for a great future for Stadia and cloud gaming,” reads the Twitter post. “We are particularly proud to offer 50 games to Pro members in February, with more than 100 titles joining the Stadia catalog in 2022 and plenty of free play days for all. more features to come on Stadia, things we can’t talk about yet, but we promise to share when possible. ”

The news will certainly make users who use the services of Google Stadia happy, but at the same time it is not a total denial of the Business Insider report. In fact, the Mountain View giant could try to continue expanding its service and at the same time license the “Google Stream” technology to third parties, as suggested by Patrick Seybold, Google spokesman, in response to the Business report. Insider, who does not deny or confirm further future collaborations with third-party partners:

“We announced our intention to help publishers and partners deliver games directly to players last year and have done so. The first collaboration was with AT&T offering Batman: Arkham Knight to their customers for free. Although not. we will comment on any rumors or speculations about other partners, we are still focused on bringing great games to Stadia in 2022. “