Cardiovascular diseases are still the main cause of death among the population today. In fact, it is estimated that they are responsible for 34.8% of all deaths between men and women, despite the many heart health prevention campaigns. The most common is ischemic heart disease, or myocardial infarction, mainly caused by atherosclerosis, a degenerative pathology of the arterial vessels with accumulation of cholesterol. Another cause could be heart failure.

The latter could be due to the loss of heart tissue following a heart attack, inflammatory processes or hereditary factors. To combat the onset of these diseases, prevention plays a fundamental role. In fact, a healthy and balanced diet and an active lifestyle are essential to reduce the risk of their onset. Primary prevention is therefore very important, taking care of yourself through good habits helps to feel good in body and mind.

Two fundamental factors for heart health. Furthermore, thanks to products offered by Mother Nature, introduced into our diet regularly, we could bring significant benefits to the heart. For example, with 2 servings a day of strawberries we could reduce high cholesterol in 4 weeks. In the same way, it is essential to learn to recognize the symptoms and undergo checks already after the age of 40.

100 grams of this antioxidant fruit could ward off stroke and help the body melt away the famous abdominal fat

According to a very recent study, the daily consumption of this small and precious fruit could improve endothelial function in healthy adults. The endothelium is the tissue made up of endothelial cells with the function of lining the inside of the walls of the heart, blood vessels and lymphatics. The study aimed to evaluate the vascular effects of acute and daily consumption of freeze-dried whole cranberry on healthy subjects. In particular, the effects on 45 healthy adult males were examined.

Some of them received 9 grams of blueberry powder, equivalent to 100 g of fresh blueberries, daily for a month. While to another part 9 grams of powder without polyphenols. Blood tests were done before and after taking it. From the findings, it was found that consuming whole cranberry powder daily for 1 month improves vascular function in healthy men. Therefore, consuming cranberries every day could be a great weapon to prevent cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, this type of fruit is rich in dietary fiber.

This is relevant because it creates a sense of satiety by contributing to weight control and excess fat loss. We could therefore start the day by consuming cranberries for breakfast, perhaps accompanied with a low-fat yogurt or using them as a healthy and low-calorie snack. In fact, 100 grams of this fruit contain just 46 calories and could help us replace fatty and dangerous snacks for health and for the figure.