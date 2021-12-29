100 million tweets about bitcoin in 2021

The analyst firm Visibrain has counted approx 101 million tweets throughout the year on Bitcoin, with an increase of 350% compared to 2020.

The popularity of Bitcoin on Twitter

That the 2021 it has been an explosive year for Bitcoin and for the whole cryptocurrency world is now widely recognized. But if it is true that nowadays popularity is measured on social networks, well then in 2021 there was a real boom in attention towards Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in particular on Twitter, the social network par excellence for fans of the sector.

Tweets about Bitcoin

The real explosion of tweets on Bitcoin would have occurred between February and March with almost 900,000 tweets about Bitcoin, after the announcement of the purchase of Bitcoin by Tesla for $ 1.5 billion. Other peaks occurred in September when El Salvador legalized cryptocurrency and in November when the new ATH of Bitcoin quotes was registered.

But throughout the year the average of bitcoin tweets have been steadily over 200,000 units.

Twitter and cryptocurrencies

Twitter has long since become the widely preferred social platform for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. On the other hand the founder of the platform, Jack Dorsey, has long been a staunch advocate of cryptocurrencies.

In September, twitter launched the project to accept payment for i tips in Bitcoin. In November then came the news of the creation of a research team crypto. Jack Dorsey a year ago also launched a new blockchain social project called Bluesky.

The effects of tweets on the crypto market

They have now become real market mover the tweets of some influencers of the platform, first of all those of Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, speaking of Dogecoin, the meme that thanks to its endorsements has managed to reach the top ten most capitalized cryptocurrencies.

Feng Mai, researcher at the New Jersey-based Stevens Institute of Technology, conducted an in-depth study study precisely on the influence of social media on the price of bitcoin. Research conducted analyzing approximately 344,000 forums and over 3 million Bitcoin-themed tweets found that in fact the so-called influencers are very useful but they would not move the prices that much of cryptocurrencies.

“To harness the effects of social influence on bitcoin markets, investors should actively follow the most influential people on a social network to gather market information much more efficiently. However, the power of the silent majority should not be ignored, as we demonstrate that their feelings may be the most important metric in predicting future price movements. “

On the other hand, social networks in general have always played a very important role in the history of Bitcoin, just think that the first famous transaction made with Bitcoin was posted on a small forum, Bitcoin Talk, where is it Laszlo Hanyecz has posted a potential Bitcoin transaction for two pizzas.

The two pizzas were purchased on May 18, 2010 for 10,000 Bitcoins, which today equals 500 million dollars.