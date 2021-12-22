100% non-repayable grant for start-ups

The Revenue Agency has published provision no. 365798 of 20 December 2021 on the subject of determining the percentage of the non-repayable grant recognized pursuant to article 1-ter of Legislative Decree 22 March 2021, n. 41.

Article 1-ter of Legislative Decree no. 41 of 2021, recognizes a non-repayable grant in the maximum amount of 1,000 euros to the holders of business income who activated the VAT number in 2018 and started the activity in 2019, the non-repayable grant for start-ups.

The non-repayable grant in question is recognized within the overall spending limit of 20 million euros for the year 2021.

With the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency prot. n. 305784 of 8 November 2021, based on the provisions of the implementing decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance of 10 September 2021, the procedures for submitting the application for access to the contribution have been defined and to ensure compliance with the spending limit.

In particular, the aforementioned provision of 8 November 2021 provides that:

– the application for the recognition of the non-repayable grant is presented to the Revenue Agency from 9 November to 9 December 2021;

– after the aforementioned deadline, the Revenue Agency defines the percentage of allotment of the available funds, relating the spending limit to the total amount of contributions requested. In the event that the total amount of contributions requested is lower than the spending limit, the percentage is equal to 100 percent.

The grant is disbursed by crediting the current account indicated in the application, or, based on a specific irrevocable choice of the beneficiary, the grant is recognized as a tax credit which can be offset using the F24 form.

Therefore, considering that the total amount of the requested contributions is lower than the available financial resources, with the new provision it has been established that each beneficiary will be recognized the full amount of the contribution resulting from the last valid application, in the absence of waiver, that has passed the checks (instance not canceled / replaced / discarded).

In fact, the percentage of allotment of the available funds is 100 percent.

Subsequently, the tax code will be established for the use of the contribution in compensation through the F24 model, for those who have chosen this mode of use.

The percentage referred to in point 4.1 of the provision of the director of the Revenue Agency prot. n. 305784 of 8 November 2021 is equal to 100 per cent. 1.2. The amount of the contribution that will be recognized to each beneficiary is equal to the entire amount resulting from the last valid application, in the absence of waiver, which has passed the checks referred to in point 4.1 of the aforementioned provision of 8 November 2021.

