100% SAF in the tank, the first commercial aircraft takes off

For the first time, United flew a biofuel commercial aircraft with 100 passengers on board. The American company is at the forefront of achieving sustainability in the aeronautical sector thanks to the partnership of other companies

from Andrea Barbieri Carones

(Rinnovabili.it) – After the green light of the control tower, the first took off on 1 December commercial aircraft 100% powered by SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), yet another step towards the sustainability of transport. The more than 100 passengers aboard the United Airlines Boeing 737 flying between Chicago and Washington did not notice anything.

And this is only the beginning of this process, given that the American company is among the world leaders in the use and support for the development of this type of jet fuel. In other words, an alternative fuel produced with raw materials other than oil.

The SAF-only commercial aircraft will be the first of a series, as United has already signed deals to buy nearly twice as much sustainable fuel as the known deals of all other global airlines combined.

The SAF has the potential to deliver the same performance of petroleum-based jet fuel but with a fraction of its carbon footprint. According to the US Department of Energy, the country’s vast raw material resources are sufficient to meet the anticipated fuel demand of the entire US aviation industry.

“United is at the forefront of action against climate change,” he said Scott Kirby, CEO of the airline that flew on board the Boeing 737. “Today’s SAF flight is just one step in decarbonising our industry. To this are added the commitments for the production and purchase of fuels alternative, which demonstrate how companies can come together and play a role in facing this great challenge “.

The United commercial plane was loaded with 1900 liters of biofuel

Yesterday’s flight was carried out by loading the Boeing 737 United with almost 1900 liters of fuel sustainable aircraft in one engine and loading the same amount of conventional fuel in the other. The aim was to prove that there were no operational differences. Carriers are currently allowed to fly with up to 50% SAF.

In this test, United worked with Boeing, CFM International (joint venture between 2 engine manufacturers), Virent (whose technology allows the use of 100% SAF) and World Energy, an American biofuel producer.

The first biofuel-powered commercial aircraft is the fruit of the Eco-Skies Alliance program, which United launched in April. In essence, the airline has invited several companies to contribute to the purchase of more than 13 million liters of SAF in 2021 alone.

With almost the80% fewer emissions Compared to a traditional fuel, this quantity of SAF has avoided the emission of approximately 66,000 tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and is equivalent to a saving of approximately 700 million kilometers in flight.

This program sees the participation of about thirty companies, including Ceva Logistics, Deloitte, Nike, Siemens, Visa, CWT, Maersk, Microsoft.