100 years of Prisco, Moratti’s memory to CM: ‘He made me buy Inter in ten minutes. Here’s what I’m missing, but I wouldn’t be fooled for the second time ‘| First page

“And the lawyer Priscus still comes to mind …”, at every match, at every Nerazzurri flag hanging from the railing of a balcony. In the joy of a goal, but above all in some sporting suffering. Because it is useless to deny it, when it comes to Inter and Inter fans, the only patron saint is Peppino Prisco. When the game is important and does not want to break free, when the penalty taker places the ball on the spot, it is in these moments that at least half of the San Siro looks up to ask for the intervention of the lawyer.

Peppino Prisco would have turned 100 today. He would have rejoiced for the 19th championship and hoped for a second star. A bit like Massimo Moratti hopes, who keeps wonderful memories of the lawyer.

THE MEMORY OF MASSIMO MORATTI – “I met him as a child, he was the vice president of Inter when the club belonged to my father. It has always been in the family, also because at the time football was something different, it had a familiar and not an institutional setting. So we were among friends and it was normal to see them wandering around the house. Priscus was brilliant and also admired for his past as an Alpine hero. And then that irony, that unmistakable way of communicating. It becomes difficult to fix a single anecdote to remember it, because in any reasoning, even the most serious one, it emerged with a joke that forced you to reflect on the fact that after all some things in life are serious or not depending on how you look at them. He possessed enviable points of view. And then I can’t forget the day when I left the house I found him standing on the corner waiting for me: in ten minutes he explained to me that Inter were going through a bad moment, that it was necessary to intervene immediately, but adding that I should have done it myself, who until then was thinking of everything except buying Inter. In those few minutes he managed to tell me practically everything and also to convince me that basically I could do something. We are not just talking about the classic ear flea, Priscus did everything to ensure that the negotiation began and ended as he wished, he also organized the meetings. I was in those classic situations where there is a friend to whom you also find it hard to say no. At Inter I thought more like a future thing, but instead… Now I lack his intelligence, that relationship of reason and everything that brought having someone like him next to him, even in his discretion. Because he was never intrusive, he sent you impromptu messages that you caught because he had the ability to take root with a few words “.

And then one last question spontaneously arises … Even today Inter are going through a difficult moment, try to think about it: he leaves the house and there he finds Peppino Prisco waiting on the corner. How would it behave?

(Laughs amused, ed)“Oh no, he wouldn’t do it for the second time. I would change the sidewalk “.

Happy birthday Peppino, we all miss you.