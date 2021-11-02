100 years of Zundapp: history of a great house – News

2021 saw the celebration of the 100 years of Moto Guzzi, still alive and kicking. However, it was not the only significant recurrence.

It is fair to remember too another motorcycle manufacturer which for a long time has been one of the most important in the world, with both two- and four-stroke achievements of great technical level. This is the German Zundapp, born in Nuremberg in 1917 to produce electrical equipment and detonators and entry in the motorcycle sector in 1921.

The name of the company derives from what it initially built, that is, from the union of the first letters of the words Zundung And Apparat (ignition and device).

The debut in the motorcycle field took place in 1921 with the Z 22. The engine, which produced 2.25 HP, was a very simple two-stroke single cylinder with head and cylinder made of a single cast iron and was connected directly to the rear wheel by a belt.

A model with a separate two-speed gearbox was derived from this first bike. A great step forward was taken in 1924, with the Z 249 equipped with three-speed gearbox and chain final drive. At the end of that year, the house crossed the milestone of 10,000 motorcycles produced.

The validity of the products of the Nuremberg house immediately proved to be excellent, and this positively influenced sales and helped to quickly popularize the brand.

In the early 1930s, the Zundapp it was the second German home (after DKW) as the number of motorcycles produced. Even in this period he evaluated the idea of ​​entering the automotive sector with a revolutionary “people’s car” with a rear engine made in collaboration with the Porsche (to which we owe the original drawing of the vehicle).

In 1932, three prototypes were built. This car, called Type 12, it was a live one ancestor of the Volkswagen Beetle. For it, Zundapp had proposed (and built) a water-cooled five-cylinder star engine.

In 1933 the first appeared K series motorcycle, with boxer engine four-stroke and with transmission final tree, characterized by a typical double cradle frame in pressed sheet metal and by the gearbox in which the input and output shafts were connected by chains and not by gears.

The K 500, produced until 1940, had side valve timing, like the extraordinary K 800 with four opposed cylinders which had 22 hp at 4300 rpm. The most performing models had the distribution with rods and rocker arms and were distinguished by the initials KS. The model of 600 cm3 (KS 600, with a 75mm bore and 67.3mm stroke) delivered 28 horsepower at 4,700 and was built in considerable numbers between 1938 and 1941.

In the 1930s, when the company’s technical director was the great designer Richard Kuchen, The “father” of shaft-driven boxers (and more), Zundapp has produced a large number of excellent single-cylinder two-stroke engines. An intense research and development work has also made it possible to develop an advanced washing system with three transfer ports and flat top piston.

Out of the box was the brave but unfortunate DS 350 four-stroke engine delivering 17 hp at 5200 rpm (produced from 1937 to 1940).

During the second world war the Zundapp built for the German army as well 18,000 KS 750, all combined with the buggy (whose wheel was driving). In this case the cylinders were not opposed but arranged a V of 170 ° to increase the ground clearance of the heads.

After the war the KS 601 took the place of the KS 600; the Sport version of this model delivered 34 HP at 6000 rpm. Production of the boxer twins, the last four-stroke Zundapps, ended in 1958.

Widespread in the fifties have had models such as the scooter Nice and the DB 605 “Elastic”. The changes were with sliding key. In 1958 the production was moved to Munich, where mopeds had already been built for some years.

Zundapp suffered only to a limited extent from the market crisis that caused famous brands to leave the scene between the end of the 1950s and the beginning of the following decade. One of his great strengths has become the off-road motorcycles.

In 1967 a new series of models appeared with displacements between 50 and 140 cm3, in which the finning of the cylinder (inclined) was horizontal and not perpendicular to the barrel; that of the head was radial.

In the seventies the off-road vehicle has experienced a golden period and the Zundapp has been confirmed at the top in the duetempistica technique, making motorcycles road (KS), from regularity (GS) and even from cross (MC) who have had great success among young people and who have achieved excellent results in the competitive field.

The displacements were there 50, the 175 and the 125; the latter has also obtained a good diffusion from us. The gearbox was an expansion ball and the cylinder had an integral barrel, first chromed and then with insert nikasil.

The water cooling arrived around the middle of the decade, but only for some models. The products were so good that when the Laverda decided to build a road 125 and turned to the German company for the supply of engines.

Thus was born LZ 125 which has been produced since 1978 in multiple versions for a total of approx 24,000 copies.

With the new KS 125, presented in 1980, a whole generation of engines of unprecedented design should have been born, finally equipped with reed admission. It was, however, a matter of an authentic swan song because in 1984 the Zundapp was forced to close its doors.