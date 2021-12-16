1000 dollars for those who work from home – Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

After yet another postponement due to the Covid emergency, the return was set for 1 February 2022 only a few weeks ago. The bonus for workers will be used to purchase smart working devices

Even Apple is forced to bow to the growth of Covid cases in the US and once again postpone the return of its employees to the office. In an email signed by the same CEO Tim Cook reads that the date of February 1st, set only a few weeks ago, no longer represents the deadline for returning work in person. On this occasion, however, Cook has not provided any other new date. The company’s goal is to return safely to the office by setting an organization on the model of hybrid work with three days in the presence and two remotely.

At the moment, however, smart working continues and also for this reason in the same memo a bonus of 1000 dollars per employee was announced to be spent on devices for work from home.

What other tech companies do The suspension of the re-entry programs until a date to be defined follows the same direction taken by Microsoft in September. Also because the plan to bring all employees back to the office has already been postponed on three other occasions over the past few months. A trend that is affecting the whole world of technology with companies that are increasingly moving the return forward, in a climate of generalized uncertainty.

Google against the unvaccinated Google, which at the moment has set the deadline “only” to next January 10, has however recently taken a significant step: as reported in a memo circulated internally, the Mountain View company will suspend American workers from next January 18 who refuse to be vaccinated and if they continue not to do so it may even lead to dismissal. A decision that goes in the direction of the executive order, signed by president Joe Biden but currently suspended, to impose on companies with more than 100 employees the control of the vaccination or negative swab of workers. Drastic measures that Apple has not yet taken for now, despite Cupertino has just imposed the mandatory mask in all US stores and has closed three of these in Miami, Annapolis and Ottawa in Canada, due to an explosion of infections among employees.