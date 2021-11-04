1,000 euro bonus for those who join (in Germany), in Italy a laptop- Corriere.it

Deutsche Bank focuses on smart working. In Germany, the bank reached an agreement with the works council on the new rules for working from home. The regulation allows all employees who join the “Future of work” program of work from home for up to 40% of their hours. It will therefore be possible to work remotely one or two days a week. Those who work from home will receive an expense allowance of 1000 euros gross, a portable laptop, a mouse and a headset as basic equipment. The devices will be provided by the end of 2022 to employees who, by job and role, can and want to participate in the initiative.

For practical reasons, employees who work in trading are excluded from the agreement as well as employees of branches and commercial offices will not be able to work from home two days a week. Presence at the counter or in the office remains essential.

The Deutsche Bank program in Italy for smart working

But do the agreement and the new rules also apply to Italy?

In Italy, the “Future of Work” program has actually already been active since September, even though the 1000 euro gross allowance will not be paid to the staff. Laptops and devices for remote work have already been provided. According to Deutsche Bank Italia, 1500 workers are already candidates for the project out of the 1750 who could participate by job. Most of these are employees of the Milan headquarters but the other branches of the bank are also involved, with the exception of the branches.