1000 euro bonus without ISEE: what is the water bonus

Let’s find out a 1000 euro bonus without ISEE that can be very useful to several Italian families. What is the specific and when can the application be submitted

Most of the support tools for families in difficulty expect to return to a certain income bracket, while others can be obtained regardless ofISEE.

These bonus therefore they are potentially within the reach of many more people, who in any case must have certain characteristics or deficiencies in order to request them. Let’s go and analyze one that can be of some use to everyone families, since it concerns something we deal with in our daily life.

1000 euro bonus without ISEE: here is the water bonus

This is the water bonus, which has recently been released despite having been launched several months ago. Also known as bathroom or taps bonus, is a fee from 1000 euros that it can be obtained by investing inside homes or buildings, in systems aimed at saving water.

In this way we can guarantee thewater efficiency. If you apply from January 2022 you can get it up to 1000 euros. The only requirements are Italian residence and having reached the age of majority. At the moment the online platform to be able to request it is under construction (and is entrusted to Sogei), which is why you have to be patient a little longer before you can advance your own request.

When the application for the water bonus of 1000 euros without limits ISEE, you need to provide your own IBAN. In fact, the subsidy is credited by means of bank or postal transfer. The condition to be respected is that i works in question are paid for through traceable means (as is the case for the Supebonus).

The reference portal for access instances to the water bonus from 1000 euros without ISEE, is that of Mild. Therefore, for access it is essential to connect to the institutional portal of Ministry of Ecological Transition. All that remains is to wait for the advent of the new year to be able to take advantage of this very useful tool both for oneself and for the environment.