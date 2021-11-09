1,000 km and charges in 8 minutes

The electric car has little autonomy? Don’t tell GAC. The Chinese manufacturer has in fact presented the Aion LX Plus, the first Chinese zero-emission car that travels 1,000 km with just one charging. The data is homologated according to the NEDC standard, more “generous” than the WLTP now adopted in Europe or the US EPA, but the number is still one of those that cause a sensation.

Aion is a GAC ​​brand that focuses only on electric cars and today presents this LX SUV which represents an evolution of the V model, already on sale, of which it significantly improves performance.

Lightning refill

The GAC Aion LX is available in various cuts of battery which, looking at the configurator, reach 500, 600 or 700 km (NEDC). At the top of the offer is the Plus version, which in fact reaches 1,000 km. In this case, the SUV is equipped with a gigantic 144.4 kWh battery.

The battery used, which has a density of 205 Wh / kg, boasts record charging times. Attached to fast charge columns that the Chinese house has specially designed, can reach 480 kW of power. Enough to get the battery back from 0% to 80% in eight minutes and from 30% to 80% in less than 5 minutes.

0-80%: 8 minutes

30-80%: <5 minutes

An innovative technology

The record recharging times of the GAC battery are made possible by the adoption of graphene cells that also adopt a cathode made of a spongy silicon-based material presented in preview last April and which debut today on the market with the Aion LX. , whose launch is scheduled for November 19.

This particular architecture increases the density and allows you to achieve the same performance as the previous battery by reducing the size by 20% and weight by 14%.