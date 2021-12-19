1,000 km of CLTC range and aggressive pricing

Soon Tesla (and not only) will have to worry about a new excellent competitor in the electrical field. NIO has already unveiled its new ET7 during this 2021, but the year ends with one last surprise: the ET5 with 1,000 km of autonomy.

A very important figure that could defeat a lot of competition and solve the problem for many motorists reload anxiety problem. All in a rather captivating “package”, given that the design of the car has nothing to envy to more famous models, indeed. Let’s talk about a midsize sedan it would go to mainly undermine the Tesla Model 3, even against the 41,000 dollars required for the purchase – just over 36,000 euros at the exchange rate, in the version with swappable batteries.

Of course it is still too early to make accounts and plans: in Europe we will not see ET5 before 2025, the year in which NIO wants to massively expand outside of China. The ET7 will arrive as early as 2022 but only in selected European markets, think of Norway and Germany, followed by Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark. Italy, being behind on the electricity front, could be one of those countries where we will have to wait until 2025. Furthermore, the 1,000 km of autonomy promised are calculated on the CLTC cycle, not WLTP, so we will have to wait for the results with European standards.

In the meantime, if you want to know more about the Chinese brand: discovering the NIO ET7.